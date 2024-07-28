Elon Musk Says the ‘Natural Extension’ of Kamala Harris’ Political Philosophy is ‘a de Facto Holocaust for All of Humanity’

Elon Musk has warned that the “natural extension” of Kamala Harris’ political philosophy is a “de facto Holocaust for all of humanity.”

On Saturday, Donald Trump Jr. posted a resurfaced video of Harris suggesting that young people should not have children due to climate change.

Harris says in the video that climate anxiety is “the fear of the future and the unknown of whether it makes sense for you to even think about having children.”

Former President Donald Trump’s running mate, J.D. Vance, responded to the post, writing, “It’s almost like these people don’t want young people starting families or something. Really weird stuff.”

Musk responded to Vance, writing, “Shamala is an extinctionist. The natural extension of her philosophy would be a de facto holocaust for all of humanity!”

Musk endorsed Trump shortly after an attempted assassin shot him during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

