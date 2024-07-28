Elon Musk Says the ‘Natural Extension’ of Kamala Harris’ Political Philosophy is ‘a de Facto Holocaust for All of Humanity’

Elon Musk has warned that the “natural extension” of Kamala Harris’ political philosophy is a “de facto Holocaust for all of humanity.”

On Saturday, Donald Trump Jr. posted a resurfaced video of Harris suggesting that young people should not have children due to climate change.

WATCH: Resurfaced video shows Kamala Harris suggesting that young people should not have children due to climate change She calls climate anxiety “the fear of the future and the unknown of whether it makes sense for you to even think about having children.” pic.twitter.com/i7z7MY09yM — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 27, 2024

Harris says in the video that climate anxiety is “the fear of the future and the unknown of whether it makes sense for you to even think about having children.”

Former President Donald Trump’s running mate, J.D. Vance, responded to the post, writing, “It’s almost like these people don’t want young people starting families or something. Really weird stuff.”

It’s almost like these people don’t want young people starting families or something. Really weird stuff. https://t.co/b3dot3ZCOh — JD Vance (@JDVance) July 27, 2024

Musk responded to Vance, writing, “Shamala is an extinctionist. The natural extension of her philosophy would be a de facto holocaust for all of humanity!”

Shamala is an extinctionist. The natural extension of her philosophy would be a de facto holocaust for all of humanity! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 27, 2024

Musk endorsed Trump shortly after an attempted assassin shot him during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.