Elon Musk Dunks On Gavin Newsom with Colorful Reply After Disgraced Governor Whines About Him Sharing Epic Kamala Harris Parody Video

As Jim Hoft reported over the weekend, X owner Elon Musk shared an epic parody video of Kamala Harris.

The AI-generated video, put together by the account @MrReaganUSA, highlights Harris’s strengths,” including her being the “ultimate diversity hire,” a “deep state puppet,” her word salads, her imitation of Barack Obama, and more.

Thanks to Musk, Mr. Reagan’s hilarious parody has racked up over 130 million views. Below is the video for those who have yet to see it.

Kamala Harris Campaign Ad PARODY pic.twitter.com/5lBxvyTZ3o — Mr Reagan (@MrReaganUSA) July 26, 2024

California Governor Gavin Newsom was unamused by the video’s viral success and got triggered. He whined about Musk retweeting Mr. Reagan’s video and said parody like this should be illegal.

He went on to say he would soon sign a bill that would ensure such censorship. California earlier this month advanced legislation imposing “safety” regulation for AI companies despite opposition from Big Tech.

“Manipulating a voice in an “ad” like this one should be illegal,” Newsom whined.

“I’ll be signing a bill in a matter of weeks to make sure it is.”

Manipulating a voice in an “ad” like this one should be illegal. I’ll be signing a bill in a matter of weeks to make sure it is. pic.twitter.com/NuqOETkwTI — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 29, 2024

Musk responded by dunking on the disgraced governor with a colorful yet NSFW response.

“I checked with renowned world authority, Professor Suggon Deeznutz, and he said parody is legal in America,” Musk wrote.

I checked with renowned world authority, Professor Suggon Deeznutz, and he said parody is legal in America ‍♂️ https://t.co/OCBewC3XYD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2024

Musk then asked his followers whether Newsom should create an endowed chair at the University of California for the “professor.” Nearly 90% have responded in the affirmative so far.