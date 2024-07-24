Elizabeth Warren Says Kamala Harris’s Biggest Accomplishment as VP was Visiting an Abortion Clinic (VIDEO)

Democrat Senator and fake Indian Elizabeth Warren went on CNN to promote Kamala Harris after she stole all of Joe Biden’s delegates.

Harris is now at the top of the Democrat ticket after Obama and Pelosi forced Joe Biden out of the 2024 race.

Since Joe Biden dropped out of the race via an announcement on X, the Democrat-media complex has thrown their support behind Kamala even though she is highly unpopular.

CNN’s Kaitlin Collins asked Warren what Harris’ biggest accomplishment was as Vice President.

The fake Indian said Harris’ biggest accomplishment was visiting an abortion clinic.

“She was the first vice president in history to visit an abortion clinic,” Elizabeth Warren said to CNN’s Kaitlin Collins.

Kamala Harris has done nothing of note in the past three years as Vice President.

Biden appointed Harris as the nation’s ‘border czar’ and she made only one trip to the border.

More than 15 million illegal aliens – mainly military-aged men – crossed over the border on Biden-Harris open borders invitation.

Kamala Harris spent more time dancing at backyard barbeques with rappers (like the good old days) than visiting the border.

