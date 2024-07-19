In a Dramatic and Beautiful Moment President Trump Honors PA Trump Supporter and Shooting Victim Corey Comperatore as He Takes the Stage at RNC ’24

President Trump took the stage on the final night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Thursday evening.

This was President Trump’s much anticipated first public speech since he survived an attempted assassination last Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania.

President Trump survived a bullet to the head – by the grace of God – when he turned suddenly during his speech and was shot in the ear instead of a death shot to his brain.

One Trump supporter was killed during the assassination attempt, Corey Comperatore, a former fire chief from Buffalo, New York, who lost his life when he shielded his family from the bullets aimed at President Trump.

When President Trump took the stage on Thursday the RNC wheeled out Corey Comperatore’s fire suit and helmet on a stand.

President Trump walked over and embraced the fire suit before he opened his speech.

This was a beautiful and touching moment.

President Trump later told the packed house, “I shouldn’t be here today,” and that it was by the grace of God that saved his life.