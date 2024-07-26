Dr. Ronny Jackson BLASTS Director Wray For Suggesting Shrapnel Hit Trump’s Ear, Provides Medical Update on Trump’s Recovery

Former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson on Friday provided an update on Trump’s recovery from the bullet wound to his ear.

Dr. Jackson blasted FBI Director Christopher Wray for floating the shrapnel conspiracy theory.

Wray and the left-wing media are desperate to water down the assassination attempt against President Trump.

Trump raising his fist in defiance of death with blood running down his face while shouting, “fight! fight! fight!” will go down as one of the most iconic moments in US history.

WATCH:

This is the full clip. 1- shots on trump

2- ss returns fire

3- you hear “shooter is down”

4- they stand trump up

5- he asks to get his shoes

6- fist pumps and fight Truly unreal. pic.twitter.com/bhui8CcNUs — tyler hogge (@thogge) July 13, 2024

The left is now lying about President Trump’s ear wound.

Dr. Ronny Jackson examined and treated President Trump’s ear wound and said Trump’s ear was struck by a bullet.

It was not glass. It was not shrapnel.

“The would-be assassin fired multiple rounds from a relatively close distance using a high-powered rifle, with one bullet striking the former President, and now the Republican Nominee for President, in his right ear,” Dr. Jackson wrote on Friday.

Dr. Jackson continued, “I have reviewed President Trump’s medical records from Butler Memorial Hospital, where he was initially evaluated and treated for a “Gunshot Wound to the Right Ear.” Having served as an Emergency Medicine physician for over 20 years in the United States Navy, including as a combat physician on the battlefield in Iraq. I have treated many gunshot wounds in my career. Based on my direct observations of the injury, my relevant clinical background, and my significant experience evaluating and treating patients with similar wounds, I completely concur with the initial assessment and treatment provided by the doctors and nurses at Butler Memorial Hospital on the day of the shooting.”

Dr. Jackson blasted FBI Director Wray.

“During the Congressional Hearing two days ago, FBI Director Christopher Wary suggested that it could be a bullet, shrapnel, or glass. There is absolutely no evidence that it was anything other than a bullet. Congress should correct the record as confirmed by both the hospital and myself. Director Wray is wrong and inappropriate to suggest anything else,” he wrote.

Update on President Trump’s recovery from the bullet wound to his ear. pic.twitter.com/NWxWARznWQ — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 26, 2024

Wray floated the fake news media’s conspiracy theory that Trump’s ear may have been hit by shrapnel.

“There’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel,” Wray said to Jim Jordan on Thursday.

WATCH:

FBI Director Wray: "There's Some Question About Whether Or Not It's A Bullet Or Shrapnel" That Hit Trump

More: https://t.co/OcjvmkoEFM pic.twitter.com/z88ILFaiuj — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) July 25, 2024

CNN is out there floating the shrapnel conspiracy theory.

As much as you hate the media, it is not nearly enough.