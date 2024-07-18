Donald Trump’s Eldest Granddaughter Makes a Debut at the RNC, Stealing the Show — Offers the World a Glimpse of Who Trump Actually Is

Kai Madison Trump makes her debut at the RNC

Kai Madison Trump, the 17-year-old eldest granddaughter of Donald Trump, took the stage to offer the world a glimpse of the personal side of the former President, often obscured by political tumult and media propaganda.

Kai, daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his former wife Vanessa Pergolizzi, was introduced in an unexpected move by her father.

“Before I begin my remarks, I’m going to do something a little uncharacteristic,” Trump Jr. said. “A Trump is going to give up the microphone. It doesn’t happen often. You may never see it again. But I got a call on Monday morning from a young lady who said, ‘Dad, I want to speak at the RNC because I want America to know what my grandpa is actually like.'”

Taking the stage for her first-ever public speech, Kai shared charming and intimate details of her interactions with her grandfather, depicting him as a doting and involved family figure.

Below is the transcript of her speech:

“Hi, everyone. My name is Kai Madison Trump. I am the granddaughter of Donald Trump. I’m speaking today to share the side of my grandpa that people don’t often see.

To me, he’s just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren’t looking. He always wants to know how we’re doing in school.

When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me. He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his. But then I have to remind him that I’m in school and I’ll have to call him back later.

When we play golf together, if I’m not on his team, he’ll try to get inside my head. And he’s always surprised that I don’t let him get to me. But I have to remind him I’m a Trump, too.

Even when he’s going through all these court cases, he always asks me how I’m doing. He always encourages me to push myself to be the most successful person I can be. Obviously, he sets the bar pretty high, but who knows? Maybe one day I’ll catch him.

On Saturday, I was shocked when I heard that he had been shot, and I just wanted to know if he was okay. It was heartbreaking that someone would do that to another person.

A lot of people have put my grandpa through hell, and he’s still standing. Grandma, you are such an inspiration, and I love you. The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person, but I know him for who he is.

He’s very caring and loving. He truly wants the best for this country, and he will fight every single day to make America Great Again. Thank you. Thank you very much.”

