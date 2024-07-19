Donald Trump Opens RNC Speech With Message of Unity: ‘I am Running to be President for All America, Not Half of America’ (VIDEO)

by

As expected, Trump’s speech at the Republican National Convention focused on unity and he pressed that message right from the beginning, saying that he is running to be president of all of America, not half.

From Twitter/X:

“I am running to be president for all America, not half of America because there is no victory in winning for half of America. So, tonight with faith and devotion I proudly accept your nomination for president of the United States.”

Watch below:

Here’s more:

Trump paused to honor the memory of Corey Comperatore, the man who was killed at the rally last week.

We will feature Trump’s full speech as soon as it is available.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance
Mike LaChance has been covering higher education and politics for Legal Insurrection since 2012. Since 2008 he has contributed work to the Gateway Pundit, Daily Caller, Breitbart, the Center for Security Policy, the Washington Free Beacon, and Ricochet. He has also written for American Lookout, Townhall, and Twitchy.

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.