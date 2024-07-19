Donald Trump Opens RNC Speech With Message of Unity: ‘I am Running to be President for All America, Not Half of America’ (VIDEO)

As expected, Trump’s speech at the Republican National Convention focused on unity and he pressed that message right from the beginning, saying that he is running to be president of all of America, not half.

"I am running to be president for all America, not half of America because there is no victory in winning for half of America. So, tonight with faith and devotion I proudly accept your nomination for president of the United States."

Donald Trump: “I am running to be president for all America, not half of America because there is no victory in winning for half of America. So, tonight with faith and devotion I proudly accept your nomination for president of the United States." pic.twitter.com/HuspXIyYGL — CSPAN (@cspan) July 19, 2024

Trump: "Our resolve is unbroken and our purpose unchanged to deliver a government that serves the American people better than ever before. Nothing will stop me in this mission because our vision is righteous and our cause is pure. We will not break. We will not bend." pic.twitter.com/sexZdeQxaA — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 19, 2024

Donald Trump: "I'm not supposed to be here tonight."

RNC crowd chants: "Yes you are!"

Donald Trump"I stand before in this arena only by the Grace of Almighty God" There is no one the Democrats can swap out for Biden that can compete with Trump. pic.twitter.com/HzrqVbhFzk — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) July 19, 2024

Trump paused to honor the memory of Corey Comperatore, the man who was killed at the rally last week.

This was a beautiful moment. They will still mock him for this. Ignore them. A good moment for our country. pic.twitter.com/xZAFoKmEbU — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) July 19, 2024

Trump walks to Corey Comperatore's uniform and kisses his helmet. Truly a moment. Powerful. pic.twitter.com/yGAwkSn5Eh — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 19, 2024

We will feature Trump’s full speech as soon as it is available.