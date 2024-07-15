Disgusting: Top Adviser to Anti-Trump Billionaire Reid Hoffman Suggests Assassination Attempt on President Trump Was ‘Staged’

On Saturday, following the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Dmitri Mehlhorn, the top political adviser to billionaire LinkedIn co-founder and rabid anti-Trump Reid Hoffman, sent a disturbing email to journalists.

Mehlhorn thought it was the perfect time to suggest the tragic incident that took the life of Corey Comperatore and left others battling for their lives was possibly a “false flag” and “staged.”

Semafor reported that Mehlhorn wrote that one “possibility – which feels horrific and alien and absurd in America, but is quite common globally – is that this ‘shooting’ was encouraged and maybe even staged so Trump could get the photos and benefit from the backlash.”

Mehlhorn also used the “Russia, Russia, Russia” approach and wrote that false flag attacks were “a classic Russian tactic” used by Vladimir Putin to win power in 1999 and that other examples of the “tactic of committing raw evil and then benefiting from the backlash include Hamas on October 7.”

He did concede that another possibility “is that some crazy anti-Trumper in this chaotic moment decided to assassinate the former President.”

Semafor reported that Mehlhorn is inclined to believe the false flag theory.

“I know I am prone to bias on this, but this is a classic Putin play and given the facts seems more plausible,” he wrote. “Look at the actual shot. Look at the staging. Look at how ready Trump is to rally; this pampered baby sh– his pants when an eagle lunged at this food. Look at how quickly Trump protects himself at the expense of others, but showed few of those lifelong instincts in this moment. And consider how often Putin and his allies run this play.” “I know it feels yucky to discuss such a possibility. But in this case, the odds are so high, and the stakes so consequential, we must as[k] the question,” Mehlhorn continued. “Ask the question, people. If it proves wrong, we should respond appropriately to a non-staged act of political violence, as outlined above. But your credibility and our entire system of truth and justice depends on being certain of the answer.”