Did Biden’s Dentures Come Loose? Biden Starts Shouting Out of Nowhere at Michigan Rally (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden Friday evening participated in a campaign event in Wayne County, Michigan after he creeped on little girls at a restaurant.

Biden shuffled in between barriers so he wouldn’t fall off the stage.

WATCH:

Biden was slurring so badly that it sounded like his dentures came loose.

“I know how to tell the truth!” Biden shouted out of nowhere.

“I know right from wrong!” he shouted.

“I’ve demonstrated how to do this job!” Biden said heavily slurring as his teeth came loose.

WATCH:

Biden once again said he beat Medicare (he made the same statement during the debate).

“And by the way, I got criticized for taking on Medicare – ur I mean taking on the drug companies and pharma,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Recall that Biden had trouble with his dentures during the 2019 Democrat presidential primary debate.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.