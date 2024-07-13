Did Biden’s Dentures Come Loose? Biden Starts Shouting Out of Nowhere at Michigan Rally (VIDEO)

Joe Biden Friday evening participated in a campaign event in Wayne County, Michigan after he creeped on little girls at a restaurant.

Biden shuffled in between barriers so he wouldn’t fall off the stage.

WATCH:

⚠️ WARNING: OVERWHELMING VIGOR* *the guardrails are to ensure Cognitively Impaired Joe Biden doesn't biff it right off the stage pic.twitter.com/GlnWz4lDdS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2024

Biden was slurring so badly that it sounded like his dentures came loose.

“I know how to tell the truth!” Biden shouted out of nowhere.

“I know right from wrong!” he shouted.

“I’ve demonstrated how to do this job!” Biden said heavily slurring as his teeth came loose.

WATCH:

CROOKED JOE BIDEN: "I know how to tell the truth!" (No, he doesn't) "I know right from wrong!" (No, he doesn't) "I've demonstrated how to do this job!" (No, he hasn't) pic.twitter.com/uPKWLkbQAE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 13, 2024

Biden once again said he beat Medicare (he made the same statement during the debate).

“And by the way, I got criticized for taking on Medicare – ur I mean taking on the drug companies and pharma,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Biden — highly drugged up as he reads a script written by his degenerate handlers from a gigantic teleprompter — again says he beat Medicare. Time to go, Crooked Joe — you're not well! pic.twitter.com/8fXNHBUzmr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2024

Recall that Biden had trouble with his dentures during the 2019 Democrat presidential primary debate.

WATCH: