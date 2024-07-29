DEVELOPING: Argentinian Leader Javier Milei Claims Communist Tyrant Nicolas Maduro HAS LOST HIS ELECTION in Venezuela — Maduro Declared Winner Despite Contradictory Exit Polls

Argentinian President Javier Milei announced late Sunday night that Communist dictator Nicolas Maduro has lost the national election in Venezuela!

Venezuelans chose to end the communist dictatorship.

Milei posted this on Sunday night.

“Translation: DICTATOR MADURO, OUT!!! Venezuelans chose to end the communist dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro. The data announces a crushing victory for the opposition and the world is waiting for it to recognize defeat after years of socialism, misery, decadence and death “Argentina is not going to recognize another fraud, and hopes that the Armed Forces this time will defend democracy and the popular Freedom Advances in Latin America.”

The exit polls have Maduro losing by a landslide.

66.6% for opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez and 30.86% for Nicolas Maduro.

A Chavista worker allegedly posted a selfie from the Computing Center, inadvertently revealing on multiple screens the overwhelming defeat of Nicolás Maduro in several states.

George Behizy reported the initial reports:

BREAKING: Venezuelan opposition voters go absolutely nuts in celebration after officials announce that Edmundo González defeated socialist president Nicolás Maduro in Petare, a big neighborhood in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas

It is likely that Maduro the communist will not go easily without mass violence.

| THE VENEZUELAN PEOPLE ARE STANDING Voters refuse to leave their polling stations until ALL votes are counted. pic.twitter.com/d3L3n52sAi — Milei SheIby (@TommyShelby_30) July 29, 2024

The socialist government of Venezuela has issued a statement suggesting that President Nicolás Maduro is preparing to invalidate the recent election results, amid growing claims of foreign interference in the electoral process.

Read the statement below:

“The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela denounces and alerts the world about an intervention operation against the electoral process, our right to self-determination and the sovereignty of our country, by a group of foreign governments and powers. This group, a version of the infamous, defunct and defeated Lima Group, which includes government officials from Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and the Dominican Republic, along with a group of right-wing politicians who specializes in destabilizing governments in Latin America, such as Iván Duque, Mauricio Macri, Andrés Pastrana, Oscar Arias, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, seek to distort what has been expressed today in peace and with a civic spirit in our country, which is nothing other than the exercise of the people’s right to choose. The right to vote is exercised in Venezuela with absolute freedom and legality under the aegis of our laws and the control of one of the five Public Powers of the State, the National Electoral Council. And it is done through a transparent, secure and inviolable system, recognized as one of the best in the world, which fully guarantees the principle of one voter, one vote. The same people who recognized a puppet in 2019 intend to impose it today in 2024. This miserable and desperate operation is destined to fail because Venezuela is a free and sovereign country and will never accept impositions or blackmail, much less from foreign entities without morals and legality to attack our rights and our people.”

However, Maduro was declared the winner despite reports of irregularities, according to AP.

Elvis Amoroso, head of the National Electoral Council, said Maduro secured 51% of the vote, overcoming opposition candidate Edmundo González, who garnered 44%. He said the results were based on 80% of voting stations, marking an irreversible trend But the electoral authority, which is controlled by Maduro loyalists, has yet to release the official voting tallies from each of the more than 15,000 polling centers, hampering the opposition’s ability to verify the results. Trending: WATCH: Residents in Brooklyn Neighborhood Become Upset After Getting What They Voted For on Illegal Immigration The delay in announcing results — six hours after polls were supposed to close — indicated a deep debate inside the government about how to proceed after Maduro’s opponents came out early in the evening all but claiming victory. Opposition representatives said tallies they collected from campaign representatives at 30% of voting centers showed Gonzalez trouncing Maduro.

BREAKING: This is the moment the National Electoral Council of Venezuela announced socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro as the winner of tonight’s historic election FRAUD Nicolás Maduro51.20% with 5,150,960 votes

Edmundo González44.2% with 4,445,978 votes

Elon Musk responded to reports that armed communist Maduro gangs, known as “Colectivos,” are now storming polling stations in Punta Cardón, Falcón state, Venezuela to steal the boxes containing the votes.

“This is messed up,” Elon Musk wrote.

Rep. Marco Rubio wrote on X, “After announcing complete fraud in the elections, expect the Maduro regime to now turn off the Internet inside Venezuela to make it difficult for those inside to communicate with each other and the world. After announcing a complete fraud in the election expect the Maduro regime will now begin to blackout the internet inside of Venezuela to make it difficult for those inside to communicate with each other and to the world.”