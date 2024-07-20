Democrat Pollster Doug Schoen on Trump’s Republican National Convention Speech: ‘The Election May Already be Over’

Lots of people in the liberal media tried to trash Donald Trump’s speech at the Republican National Convention.

Some said it was too long, others said it was too dark, or too divisive, and on and on.

Democrat pollster Doug Schoen saw a very different speech. In fact, he thinks the election might already be over.

Schoen writes at FOX News:

Trump did something he’s never done before with RNC speech. Now, the election may already be over Donald Trump may well have sealed the outcome of the 2024 election with a performance on Thursday night in Milwaukee that has largely been unmatched in recent American political history. The former president eschewed the polarization and division that has marked much of his rhetoric in the past. In his speech officially accepting the Republican Party’s nomination there were only a couple of references to the 2020 election. Trump was able to hit on key messages when speaking about topics like inflation, and especially immigration, in ways that were compelling and arguably responsive to the fundamental concerns of Americans. I say this not to engage in hyperbole, as I have never been – and am not now – a Trump supporter. But as a political analyst, you have to acknowledge reality. And the reality of this speech was simple: Trump spoke of the American Dream, he spoke of bringing people together, he spoke of helping African-Americans, Hispanics and those who have been left behind. In short, Trump did something he has virtually never done before: speak to all the American people. As he said, he wanted to speak not to 50 percent but to 100 percent of the American people.

Trump has always spoken to all of the American people, but it’s nice of Schoen to notice.

The people in media who cannot be objective, the ones who suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome, the Joy Reids of the world, will never hear a unifying message no matter what Trump says.

Schoen at least deserves credit for an honest assessment of Trump’s speech.