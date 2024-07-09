Democrat Congressman John Garamendi Announces He Has Blood Cancer (VIDEO)

by

Democrat Rep. John Garamendi (CA) on Monday announced he has blood cancer.

The 79-year-old made the announcement on X.

“Like 1.9 million Americans each year, I recently received the dreaded call from my doctor informing me that I had cancer. I am thankful to have caught this early, and we are confident that I will soon be in remission,” Rep. Garamendi said.

WATCH:

Recall that earlier this year Rep. Garamendi co-sponsored a bill to name a federal prison after President Trump.

Earlier this year House Republicans proposed a resolution to rename Dulles Airport in Washington DC after President Trump.

In response to this move, House Democrats introduced legislation to rename a federal prison after President Trump.

This was another cheap shot by Democrats and comes after years of Democrats attacking police and destroying the country with open borders.

And, after years of unprecedented lawfare suits against the former president, they thought this would be a good idea.

“The two-page measure would redesignate the Miami Federal Correctional Institution in Florida as the “Donald J. Trump Federal Correctional Institution.”” – Axios reported.

“It is being introduced by Reps. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), who represents a district that Dulles Airport falls within; Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.), who represents part of Greater Miami; and John Garamendi (D-Calif.).” Axios reported.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

