Dem Congressman Who Authored Bill to Strip Trump’s Secret Service Protection Gets Destroyed on X After Offering ‘Condolences’ – Staffer Tweets “Don’t Miss Next Time” in Response to Assassination Attempt

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump was nearly assassinated last night during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, by a 20-year-old Democrat donor named Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Trump immediately grabbed his neck after being shot while bleeding profusely from his ear. Video recordings of the scene also show Trump ducking down immediately after the initial gunshots were heard.

Secret Service agents promptly shielded Trump and guided him away from further harm. Despite being injured, a defiant Trump raised his fist and yelled “Fight!” multiple times toward the crowd.

Had Democrats led by Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) had their way, though, Trump would have ended up in a coffin instead of making a heroic return to New Jersey later that evening. As TGP readers know, Thompson authored a bill to remove Trump’s Secret Service protection after being convicted on bogus criminal charges in federal and state courts.

Rep. Thompson shed crocodile tears on X in response to Trump’s brush with death with a canned statement on X thanking law enforcement and offering his “thoughts and prayers.”

“There is no room in American democracy for political violence,” Thompson wrote. “I am grateful for law enforcement’s fast response to this incident.”

“I am glad the former President is safe, and my thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved,” he added.

However, his field director, Jacqueline Marsaw, expressed quite a different sentiment and perhaps his true feelings on the terrifying incident. She expressed her disappointment on social media that Crooks did not aim well enough to end the 45th President’s life.

“I don’t condone violence, but please get you some shooting lessons so you don’t miss next time,” she wrote. “Oops, that wasn’t me talking,”

Users on X responded by completely destroying Thompson for his comments and reminding him what his staffer posted following the attack on Trump’s life.

UPDATE: Marsaw has been fired following her social media post.

Cullen Linebarger

