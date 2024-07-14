Dem Congressman Who Authored Bill to Strip Trump’s Secret Service Protection Gets Destroyed on X After Offering ‘Condolences’ – Staffer Tweets “Don’t Miss Next Time” in Response to Assassination Attempt

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump was nearly assassinated last night during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, by a 20-year-old Democrat donor named Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Trump immediately grabbed his neck after being shot while bleeding profusely from his ear. Video recordings of the scene also show Trump ducking down immediately after the initial gunshots were heard.

Secret Service agents promptly shielded Trump and guided him away from further harm. Despite being injured, a defiant Trump raised his fist and yelled “Fight!” multiple times toward the crowd.

Had Democrats led by Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) had their way, though, Trump would have ended up in a coffin instead of making a heroic return to New Jersey later that evening. As TGP readers know, Thompson authored a bill to remove Trump’s Secret Service protection after being convicted on bogus criminal charges in federal and state courts.

Rep. Thompson shed crocodile tears on X in response to Trump’s brush with death with a canned statement on X thanking law enforcement and offering his “thoughts and prayers.”

“There is no room in American democracy for political violence,” Thompson wrote. “I am grateful for law enforcement’s fast response to this incident.”

“I am glad the former President is safe, and my thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved,” he added.

However, his field director, Jacqueline Marsaw, expressed quite a different sentiment and perhaps his true feelings on the terrifying incident. She expressed her disappointment on social media that Crooks did not aim well enough to end the 45th President’s life.

“I don’t condone violence, but please get you some shooting lessons so you don’t miss next time,” she wrote. “Oops, that wasn’t me talking,”

Users on X responded by completely destroying Thompson for his comments and reminding him what his staffer posted following the attack on Trump’s life.

You tried to strip his secret service protection. If you had succeeded, President Trump would be dead. Resign. — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) July 14, 2024

This is an employee of yours. Will she remain in your employ? Let’s see if you meant what you said. pic.twitter.com/mk5YzWvGBH — StormyT (@OutLikeA_Lamb) July 14, 2024

You tried to take away his Secret Service detail, you fucking tyrant You’re going to gitmo when he wins Tick tock ⏰ — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) July 14, 2024

You put the target on his back by trying to strip him of secret service protection. You knew that by calling for that it would incite violence against him. pic.twitter.com/9hL4LS9gTQ — Christopher Calvin Reid (@ReidFirm) July 14, 2024

You can’t even say his name. You are a traitor. — Nick Petrillo (@NickPe978) July 14, 2024

You tried to take away Donald Trump’s secret service detail. You tried to have him killed. — Philip Anderson (@VoteBidenOut) July 14, 2024

You tried to take away his secret service protection!! His blood is all over your hands and body!! You pos!!! — Tammie McDonald (@TammieMcDonal17) July 14, 2024

With all due respect and sincerity Bennie…. FUCK YOU! If you had it your way he may very well be dead today… you tried to strip his security, don’t even stand here and pretend you give a damn about his well being. You are a peace of shit… — Unimpressed American Voter (@RiverWalker_1) July 14, 2024

You are complicit in the attempt to end President Trump’s life. In fact, you’re directly responsible. You may as well have fired off the round that nearly killed him… The same round thatkilled a bustsnder You’re a traitor and a murderer… And a contemptible disgrace — Nicole (@NGenivieve) July 14, 2024

UPDATE: Marsaw has been fired following her social media post.