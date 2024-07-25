COVER-UP: Trump Assassin’s Home SCRUBBED Clean like a “Medical Lab” Before Police Arrived | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: Rep. Eli Crane Reveals Trump Shooter’s Home Was Reportedly Scrubbed Clean Like “Medical Lab” and No Silverware or Trash Was Found in Home (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 2: WOW! Wray Says There Were At Least Two Instances Where FBI Officials Expressed Disappointment That Trump Survived Assassination Attempt (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 3:  WAYNE ROOT: The Choice of Kamala Makes No Sense. It’s a Terrible Mistake. But Democrats Have Something Up Their Sleeve. Something Very Evil and Shocking is Coming.

ARTICLE 4:  CAUGHT REDHANDED: Axios Writer’s Claim That Kamala Harris was Never Named Border Czar Backfires Spectacularly After X Users Discover What She Wrote Three Years Ago

ARTICLE 5:  BREAKING: US Military Intercepts China, Russia Fighter Jets Near Alaska Prior to Biden’s Oval Office Address

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

Elijah Shaffer

