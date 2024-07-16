Shooting Victim Corey Comperatore’s Widow Refused Biden’s Call After Trump Attempted Assassination: ‘Didn’t want to speak with him’

A grief-stricken widow of Corey Comperatore, killed by a sniper at a Trump rally, told The Post that she wanted nothing to do with President Biden after her sudden loss.

“I didn’t talk to Biden,” Helen Comperatore said from her Pennsylvania home on Monday. “I didn’t want to talk to him. My husband was a devout Republican and he would not have wanted me to talk to him.”

In Butler, Pennsylvania, Corey Comperatore, a well-regarded father and volunteer firefighter, attended a rally for former President Donald Trump.

As reported by The Gateway Pundit, the event turned tragic when Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to assassinate Trump.

Patriot Killed During Trump Assassination Attempt Identified as Corey Comperatore, Former Fire Chief for Buffalo Township READ: https://t.co/htZo4pcF0a pic.twitter.com/qhvVjdMMwE — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) July 14, 2024

The New York Post reports,

A bullet struck the former president in the ear, two rallygoers were wounded and Corey Comperatore was killed in the gunfire. Helen Comperatore said it was supposed to be an “exciting day” for the family to support Trump. When the shots rang out, her husband instinctively shouted, “Get down,” and used his body to shield his family from the sniper’s bullets — and it cost him his life.

In an emotional statement, the widow of Corey Comperatore, the firefighter tragically killed at the rally, expressed mixed feelings about President Biden’s call, indicating it wasn’t entirely welcomed amidst the grief and turmoil following the tragic incident.