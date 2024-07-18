Conspiracy Theorist Joy Reid Suggests Trump’s Assassination Attempt Was Staged and He Was Not Hit by a Bullet

MNBC Wacko resident Joy Reid has taken to TikTok to propagate a conspiracy theory surrounding the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. Reid suggests that the incident might have been staged and questions whether Trump was actually hit by a bullet.

In her video, Reid states, “We still don’t know for sure whether Donald Trump was hit by a bullet, whether he was hit by glass fragments, whether he was hit by shrapnel. We don’t have those details. We actually have no details from his physician, even though this man is still a secret service protected, and presidential candidate.”

“We knew almost nothing. Why? Why don’t we know that much? We know that three people were shot; one person, unfortunately, was killed at the rally. We don’t know where they were sitting or standing relative to him.”

Reid also raised questions about Trump being patriotic after standing up during an active shooting situation and “posing” for a photo and why there seems to be a lack of curiosity about the incident in the media world.

“That seems really unusual. What is the actual injury to Donald Trump’s ear that’s under that bandage? Shouldn’t we know that by now? It’s weird. And there doesn’t seem to be a whole lot of curiosity about it in the media world, my profession,” Reid added.

“We don’t know why, for nine full seconds, Donald Trump was allowed to stand back up during an active shooting, an active shooter situation. Even though they, at that point, had said the shooter was down, how would they have known if there were more shooters or not? Nobody knew; there could have been five shooters, for all they knew.”

“Yet they allowed him to stand up in the middle of that crisis and pose for a photo and fist pump the air so he could get the iconic photo. And then they allowed him to stand up again outside of the SUV instead of just shoving him into the SUV.”

“That seems really unusual. What is the actual injury to Donald Trump’s ear that’s under that bandage? Shouldn’t we know that by now? It’s weird. And there doesn’t seem to be a whole lot of curiosity about it in the media world, my profession. It’s weird, right? Where are the FOIAs? Why isn’t the New York Times aggressively pursuing his medical records? It’s just weird. It’s just a strange thing that I’ve noticed. And I don’t know if you guys have noticed it, too. But it’s weird.”

Alex Jones’s lawsuit is coming your way, Joy! Ready your documents.

