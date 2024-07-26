With less than four months before Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris is working at a disadvantage as she appears to have been chosen for the position at the top of Democrats’ 2024 presidential ticket.

Fortunately for Harris, many in the establishment media and other institutions capable of holding her accountable appear more willing to revise history to protect her than offer any criticism to flourish.

Most recently, a scorecard ranking Harris as the “most liberal” senator during her time in that chamber has disappeared entirely from the internet.

The webpage, belonging to congressional tracking site GovTrack, was live as late as June. An archived version of the post shows exactly what was thrown into the memory hole.

“These year-end statistics cover [Harris’] record during the 2019 legislative year (Jan 3, 2019-Dec 31, 2019) and compare her to other senators serving at the end of that period,” an archived version of the post reads, adding it was last updated in 2020.

What the scorecard revealed is damning for Harris’ hopes of presenting herself as anything other than a radically partisan candidate.

Compared to all senators, GovTrack ranked her as the “most politically left.”

According to the site’s archived page, Harris “joined bipartisan bills the least often compared to Senate Democrats.”

The missing page also noted: “Of the 471 bills that Harris cosponsored, 15% were introduced by a legislator who was not a Democrat.”

Her track record only gets worse from there.

The site records her as being tied among sophomore senators for the fewest committee positions, sitting on a grand total of zero committees and subcommittees.

She was also listed as the third most absent senator, only bothering to appear for 61.9 percent of the 2019 session’s votes.

Perhaps most telling of all is the fact that Harris introduced the second most number of bills compared to other Senate sophomores, yet she was only able to push three of these through committee — making her second-to-last out of her colleagues.

Despite the critical nature of this information in regards to the upcoming election, GovTrack has completely removed this page from the internet. Users, including potential voters, trying to access the damning webpage now will only see a “page not found” notice.

GovTrack does still maintain a page for Harris, but you won’t find any of the dismal rankings included on their censored scorecard.

The current page ranks three senators as being more liberal than Harris and highlights the bills she has introduced to the Senate.

It’s not just Harris’ time in the Senate that needs liberal revising to be palatable to the American voter.

Her appointment as the so-called “border czar” is now undergoing serious revisionism, with some outlets openly disputing that Harris was ever tasked with combating the border crisis.

The left clearly wants Kamala Harris as president, and it seems they won’t stop revising history until it happens.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.