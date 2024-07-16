CNN’s Van Jones Steps Up The Rhetoric, Calls J.D. Vance a ‘Much More Dangerous Virus’ Than Donald Trump (VIDEO)

Days after the failed assassination attempt against Donald Trump, CNN commentator Van Jones shows no sign of toning down his rhetoric.

Discussing Trump’s announcement that Ohio Senator J.D. Vance will serve as his running mate, Jones described his ideology as a “dangerous virus” that risks infecting America.

He explained:

Trump…is an instinctive, impulsive, intuitive nationalist. JD Vance is an ideological nationalist. That’s a much more dangerous virus because he can polish this stuff and make it seem palatable to people. He can sell this stuff to Silicon Valley.

He can sell this stuff other places. And what it does is it locks the Republican Party on a pathway that I think is dangerous for the world. Again, the Ukrainians are now in deep trouble. NATO is now in deep trouble. Trump is he could have gone with it with a Nikki Haley and signal to the world.

Hey, listen, I gotta give stuff to my base, but I’m not going to abandon the world. This pic is a horror on the world stage. So JD Vance matters because I don’t. Trump is joining the Republican Party in a very scary direction for the long term.

Earlier on in the day, Jones described him as a “scary dude” who shows Trump is ready to go on the offensive:

This is a scary dude. Scary dude, because, if you’re hoping that, after this near-death experience, we’re going to have a kumbaya convention.

This is not a kumbaya pick. And so, this would signal that Donald Trump is planning on doing a lot of hard governing. He’s got somebody in there who’s a pit bull. He’s an attack dog. He went to law school. He’s going to be in there making a whole bunch of stuff happen.

So much for turning down the temperature.

