CNN’s Scott Jennings Rips Democrats: ‘Party of Democracy is Now Organizing a Coup Against the Sitting President’ (VIDEO)

There aren’t many reasons to ever watch CNN, but commentator Scott Jennings might be one of them.

Jennings is a right leaning figure and often clashes with the rest of the panel, no matter who is on it. He also has a very funny way of doing it.

This weekend, Jennings called out the Democrats for trying to organize a ‘coup’ to oust Biden after calling themselves the party of democracy, and he is absolutely right.

The Daily Wire has details:

‘Delicious’: CNN’s Scott Jennings Says ‘The Party Of Democracy Is Now Organizing A Coup’ CNN commentator Scott Jennings said during a Friday segment that he was starting to feel like he needed to “take up for” President Joe Biden as the wolves within his own party circle and call for his ouster. Jennings, a Republican, made the comments during a panel discussion — hosted by Abby Phillip and including former CNN host Brian Stelter — about the disarray within the Democratic Party as multiple prominent Democrats come forward and say they don’t have confidence that Biden can beat former President Donald Trump or that he has the cognitive abilities to serve another four-year term as president. “I feel like I need to take up for the president here,” Jennings said, prompting laughs from the panel. “Because he won millions and millions of votes to earn the Democratic nomination, and I find it delicious that the ‘party of democracy’ is no organizing a coup against the sitting President of the United States. It’s crazy!”

His point was so well made that even the liberals on the panel laughed. Watch:

Folks, we need to take up for President Biden. The “party of democracy” is organizing an undemocratic coup against our President & we need to speak up for the very fabric of our Constitution. My latest tonight on @cnn w/ @abbydphillip & friends. pic.twitter.com/WdgITPmay1 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 20, 2024

If the higher-ups at CNN had any brains, they would give Jennings his own show.