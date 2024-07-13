CNN Data Analyst Says Trump Campaign ‘Absolutely Can’ Put Blue States in Play for 2024 (VIDEO)

CNN data analyst Harry Enten said this week that Trump can put blue states in play for 2024, confirming what many individual polls have already shown.

Enten pointed specifically to the examples of New York and Virginia, where Trump has been surprisingly competitive in the election cycle.

Trump has said repeatedly that he wants to make a serious play for New York.

The Daily Caller reports:

‘Who Would Have Ever Thought?’: CNN’s Harry Enten Says He ‘Absolutely’ Thinks Trump Can Put Blue States ‘Into Play’ CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten said on Thursday he thinks that former President Donald Trump can compete with President Joe Biden in reliably Democratic states. The Cook Political Report on Tuesday adjusted its projections to shift New Hampshire and Minnesota from “likely Democrat” to “lean Democrat.” Enten on “CNN News Central” said despite Biden handily beating Trump in these states as well as others in 2020, the former president may actually have a chance of winning them in 2024. “I’ll give you two examples because this is pre-debate polling from 2024. And look at these 2020 results. New York. This is a blue state … I don’t think there’s a Republican who’s carried that in my lifetime or certainly not when I was more than a year old,” Enten said. “Look at this, Joe Biden won that state by 23 points. Look at this polling, though, that came out pre-debate. It was Biden just by eight points. I wouldn’t be surprised if that state is even closer now.” “Or how about in Virginia, right? A state that Joe Biden easily won last time around by ten points. Pre-debate, pre-debate, the race there was tied.

See the video below:

CNN's Harry Enten: Blue States Like "New York, Virginia, Minnesota, New Hampshire" Could Be "In Play" In Biden-Trump Electionhttps://t.co/Ggk3obxLzD "States that Joe Biden easily carried last time, now all of a sudden, the Trump campaign thinks they can put them in play." pic.twitter.com/iSkK6WCyXo — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) July 11, 2024

If CNN is admitting this, you know things are looking bad for Biden.