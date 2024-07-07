Christian Army Rises in San Francisco: A Response of Hope and True Freedom Following the Naked Pride Parade

by
Screenshot: @SophiaSLorey/X

Less than a week after one of America’s largest Pride festivals, where explicit displays of sexual behavior took place publicly, a Christian movement known as “California Will Be Saved” is taking a stand.

Look:

This group is mobilizing an army of Christians and worshippers to flood the streets of San Francisco with a message of hope, true freedom, and the light of Jesus Christ.

“California Will Be Saved” is a movement that envisions a future where California is recognized for the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

The initiative seeks to spread the message of Christianity and the Great Commission throughout California, believing that transformative changes here can have a ripple effect across the globe.

Sophia Lorey, Outreach Director of CA Family Council, shared clips on her social media account showing Christians filling the streets with worship, prayer, and joy on Saturday.

“Last week they flooded the streets with sexual perversion. WE ARE WRITING A DIFFERENT STORY,” Lorey wrote.

WATCH:

In another post, she shared: “Mid – Jesus March to worship and dance in the streets. Last week they flooded the streets with sexual perversion. WE ARE WRITING A DIFFERENT STORY.”

WATCH:

The march has drawn people from all walks of life. “Jesus March! Truck Drivers are showing their Bibles, homeless are leaving their tents joining the march, neighbors are looking out the windows! Last week they flooded the streets with sexual perversion. WE ARE WRITING A DIFFERENT STORY,” Lorey added.

WATCH:

In another post, Lorey posted a video with marchers singing “You have no rival, you have no equal, now and forever God you reign.”

WATCH:

Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.