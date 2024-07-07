Christian Army Rises in San Francisco: A Response of Hope and True Freedom Following the Naked Pride Parade

Less than a week after one of America’s largest Pride festivals, where explicit displays of sexual behavior took place publicly, a Christian movement known as “California Will Be Saved” is taking a stand.

SAN FRANCISCO- First look at SF Pride where multiple men are fully exposed in front of young children and teens Public nudity was outlawed in San Francisco back in 2012, but is still apparently legal at any parade, fair or festival held under a city- or government-issued permit pic.twitter.com/EdZooYrVwS — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 30, 2024

This group is mobilizing an army of Christians and worshippers to flood the streets of San Francisco with a message of hope, true freedom, and the light of Jesus Christ.

“California Will Be Saved” is a movement that envisions a future where California is recognized for the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

The initiative seeks to spread the message of Christianity and the Great Commission throughout California, believing that transformative changes here can have a ripple effect across the globe.

Sophia Lorey, Outreach Director of CA Family Council, shared clips on her social media account showing Christians filling the streets with worship, prayer, and joy on Saturday.

“Last week they flooded the streets with sexual perversion. WE ARE WRITING A DIFFERENT STORY,” Lorey wrote.

HAPPENING NOW in SAN FRANCISCO Christians are flooding the streets with worship, prayer, and JOY Last week they flooded the streets with sexual perversion. WE ARE WRITING A DIFFERENT STORY ❤️‍ pic.twitter.com/aC9maiFUHG — Sophia Lorey (@SophiaSLorey) July 6, 2024

In another post, she shared: “Mid – Jesus March to worship and dance in the streets. Last week they flooded the streets with sexual perversion. WE ARE WRITING A DIFFERENT STORY.”

Tenderloin San Francisco Mid – Jesus March to worship and dance in the streets. Last week they flooded the streets with sexual perversion. WE ARE WRITING A DIFFERENT STORY ❤️‍ @cawillbesaved pic.twitter.com/h6rz1Vd1On — Sophia Lorey (@SophiaSLorey) July 6, 2024

The march has drawn people from all walks of life. “Jesus March! Truck Drivers are showing their Bibles, homeless are leaving their tents joining the march, neighbors are looking out the windows! Last week they flooded the streets with sexual perversion. WE ARE WRITING A DIFFERENT STORY,” Lorey added.

Tenderloin San Francisco Jesus March! Truck Drivers are showing their Bibles, homeless are leaving their tents joining the march, neighbors are looking out the windows! Last week they flooded the streets with sexual perversion. WE ARE WRITING A DIFFERENT STORY❤️‍ pic.twitter.com/CBXorN8REQ — Sophia Lorey (@SophiaSLorey) July 6, 2024

In another post, Lorey posted a video with marchers singing “You have no rival, you have no equal, now and forever God you reign.”

