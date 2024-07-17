New Reenactment Video Shows Would-Be Assassin’s Possible POV and Exact Moment Trump Dodges Bullet

This was a miracle.

God intervened and protected President Trump.

President Trump told former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson that a last millisecond head tilt saved his life after a gunman opened fire on him from an elevated position at his Pennsylvania rally.

Trump told Dr. Ronny Jackson that he turned his head to the right to look at a chart on illegal immigration statistics when a bullet grazed his ear.

“That chart that I was going over saved my life,” Trump said to Ronny Jackson by phone just hours after the attempted assassination, according to The New York Times.

“The border patrol saved my life,” he said. “If I hadn’t pointed at that chart and turned my head to look at it, that bullet would have hit me right in the head.”

Watch slow-motion footage of the head tilt the moment a bullet grazes Trump’s ear:

A computer simulation shows just how close Trump was to losing his life on Saturday.

The computer model shows three bullets taking the exact same path which is unlikely – and Trump shot in the ear twice (only one bullet grazed his ear).

Depiction of the first bullet grazing Trump’s ear shows just how close he was to being struck in his skull.

A recent re-enactment of the assassination attempt on President Trump reveals just how close the nation came to losing its leader.

The re-enactment shows the point of view of the would-be assassin.

Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

