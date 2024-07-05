Chaos in the Skies: American Airlines Flight Diverted After Passenger Exposes Himself and Urinates in Aisle

An American Airlines jet was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger allegedly exposed himself and urinated down the aisle of the plane.

The passenger, Neil McCarthy, 25, was arrested after the plane, originally en route to New Hampshire, diverted back to Buffalo, New York, on Wednesday.

McCarthy faces charges of indecent exposure and was released following an appearance in a Buffalo federal court.

McCarthy reportedly told police he had consumed several whiskey and colas before boarding his initial flight from Oregon and continued drinking heavily during a layover in Chicago. The heavy drinking allegedly led to the disruptive incident mid-flight, according to the New York Post.

U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced that McCarthy was charged with indecent exposure, which carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles M. Kruly, who is handling the case, said that on Wednesday, the Niagara Frontier Transit Authority (NFTA) Police were called to Gate 2 at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in response to a report from the American Airlines flight.

The report indicated that McCarthy had exposed himself and urinated in the aisle while the plane was in flight.

“An American Airlines flight attendant saw McCarthy exposing himself and urinating on the flight — and a passenger snapped a photo of him in the act, federal prosecutors claimed,” The Post reported.

In his defense, McCarthy claimed that he got up to use the jet’s restroom when the issue occurred. He said he was returning to his seat when he suffered a ‘medical urination problem.’

As a result, the aircraft was diverted from its original destination of Manchester, New Hampshire, to Buffalo.

Upon landing, an officer boarded the plane and confirmed the incident with a flight attendant. McCarthy was then taken into custody and escorted off the aircraft.

McCarthy made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy and was released on his own recognizance.

American Airlines issued a statement following the incident, noting that the plane was able to resume its journey from Buffalo after McCarthy was removed.

“We thank our team members for their professionalism and our customers for their understanding,” the airline wrote.