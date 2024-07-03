CBS News Confronts Kamala Harris About Calls For Biden to Drop Out of the Race, Asks if She’s “Ready to Lead the Country if Necessary” (VIDEO)

CBS News caught up with Kamala Harris outside of a Biden-Harris campaign fundraising event in McLean, Virginia on Tuesday evening.

The CBS reporter confronted Kamala Harris about Democrats calling for Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race after his disastrous debate performance.

Four Democrat lawmakers privately called for Joe Biden to drop out of the race, according to NBC News.

Democrat Rep. Lloyd Doggett came forward and publicly called for Joe Biden to drop out on Tuesday.

White House reporters from Fox News, CBS, CNN, ABC, Reuters, AP, Bloomberg, Newsmax, and NBC on Tuesday repeatedly grilled Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about Joe Biden’s cognitive decline following his disastrous debate performance.

One reporter point blank asked KJP if Biden has “Alzheimer’s or any form of dementia.”

“Some Democrats are calling on Biden to drop out of the race. What’s your response?” CBS News asked Kamala Harris.

“Joe Biden is our nominee,” Kamala Harris said.

“Are you ready to lead the country if necessary?” CBS News asked.

Kamala Harris responded: “I am proud to be Joe Biden’s running mate.”

WATCH: