CAUGHT REDHANDED: Axios Writer’s Claim That Kamala Harris was Never Named Border Czar Backfires Spectacularly After X Users Discover What She Wrote Three Years Ago

by
Credit: @StefWKight

The corporate media’s whitewashing of Kamala Harris’s dangerous record is kicking into overdrive as they try to desperately keep President Trump from winning a second term. Conservative social media users caught one outlet’s “reporter” in the act of doing precisely this and did not mince words.

Axios published an article on Wednesday titled “Harris border confusion haunts her new campaign.” The outlet notes that Joe Biden asked Harris to help him with the immigration crisis, which has arguably become her most significant vulnerability as her presidential campaign gets underway.

But Axios then runs cover for Harris and states that Biden never named her border czar.

This would certainly come as a surprise to millions of Americans if true.

Credit: Axios

But as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) notes, the same reporter, Stef W. Knight, who authored today’s article, wrote a piece titled “Biden Puts Harris in Charge of Border Crisis” just over three years ago.

Not only that, Free Beacon writer Peter J. Haason points out that Knight described Harris as the BORDER CZAR in her March 2021 article, completely blowing up her lie.

How dare conservatives rely on Axios and the rest of the corporate media’s reporting to tag Harris accurately?

Unsurprisingly, other X users had harsh words for Knight for spreading fake news.

The corporate media’s lies to paint Harris as the Democrats’ chosen one are only beginning, and this alone makes her a dangerous foe. To prevail in November, conservatives must counter these prevarications at every turn, and the Trump campaign must spare no expense in exposing Americans to Harris’s true nature.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.