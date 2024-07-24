CAUGHT REDHANDED: Axios Writer’s Claim That Kamala Harris was Never Named Border Czar Backfires Spectacularly After X Users Discover What She Wrote Three Years Ago

The corporate media’s whitewashing of Kamala Harris’s dangerous record is kicking into overdrive as they try to desperately keep President Trump from winning a second term. Conservative social media users caught one outlet’s “reporter” in the act of doing precisely this and did not mince words.

Axios published an article on Wednesday titled “Harris border confusion haunts her new campaign.” The outlet notes that Joe Biden asked Harris to help him with the immigration crisis, which has arguably become her most significant vulnerability as her presidential campaign gets underway.

But Axios then runs cover for Harris and states that Biden never named her border czar.

This would certainly come as a surprise to millions of Americans if true.

But as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) notes, the same reporter, Stef W. Knight, who authored today’s article, wrote a piece titled “Biden Puts Harris in Charge of Border Crisis” just over three years ago.

The same “journalist,” @StefWKight, also wrote an article with this headline in March of 2021. Why does the media constantly lie and think you’ll believe them? https://t.co/uEniqnObXH pic.twitter.com/PYVjJwO0xJ — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) July 24, 2024

Not only that, Free Beacon writer Peter J. Haason points out that Knight described Harris as the BORDER CZAR in her March 2021 article, completely blowing up her lie.

How dare conservatives rely on Axios and the rest of the corporate media’s reporting to tag Harris accurately?

Oh weird because I read this in Axios: https://t.co/8gnRoCfP28 pic.twitter.com/9O0ZBlMspb — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) July 24, 2024

Unsurprisingly, other X users had harsh words for Knight for spreading fake news.

Getting paid to lie must be nice. Should be ashamed of yourself — Storm Paglia (@storm_paglia) July 24, 2024

Stalin would be proud of you, Stef. — Allen (@AllenIn2112) July 24, 2024

This is absurd gaslighting. It’s so incredibly ridiculous it’s wild. Jaw droppingly dishonest! The utter lack of integrity is a sight to behold. Well done! — RGWNCC41 (@SeniorVPofOps) July 24, 2024

“If the entire border crisis was represented by the Empire State Building, then the portion that VP Harris managed would only be the size of a postage stamp at the very top.” – Stef W Kight, loyal soldier in the resistance — Wesley Mullins (@wesleyamullins) July 24, 2024

Your reporting is definitely “a slice” of the truth. — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) July 24, 2024

The corporate media’s lies to paint Harris as the Democrats’ chosen one are only beginning, and this alone makes her a dangerous foe. To prevail in November, conservatives must counter these prevarications at every turn, and the Trump campaign must spare no expense in exposing Americans to Harris’s true nature.