California Governor Gavin Newsom Orders Mass Removal of Homeless Camps

On Thursday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Governor Newsom issued an executive order directing state agencies to begin removing homeless camps throughout the state.

Newsom’s executive order mandates that state agencies and departments adopt policies to clear camps on state property and encourages local governments and municipalities to do the same.

The order also bizarrely brags that his administration has invested more than $24 billion across multiple state agencies and departments to address the homeless crisis in the state which, clearly has not worked.

Newsom posted a video to X announcing his intentions, “Local governments now have the tools they need to address the decades-long issue of homelessness.”

“Today, we are issuing an executive order that directs state agencies & urges locals to address encampments while connecting those living in them to housing & supportive services.”

Local governments now have the tools they need to address the decades-long issue of homelessness. Today, we are issuing an executive order that directs state agencies & urges locals to address encampments while connecting those living in them to housing & supportive services. pic.twitter.com/z9dYwAct5w — California Governor (@CAgovernor) July 25, 2024

Gavin Newsom just issued an executive order commanding the dismantling of all homeless camps in California. That’s good, of course, but it’s also shameless: A political ploy, because Newsom knows the California Communist brand is dragging down Kamala’s polling. The same thing… https://t.co/SLT4ZA1KVO — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 25, 2024

Newsom’s move comes after a landmark decision from the U.S. Supreme Court City of Grants Pass, Oregon v. Johnson et al., where the court rulled 6-3 in favor of allowing cities to prohibit homeless encampments in public spaces.

In City of Grants Pass, Oregon v. Johnson et al., where Grants Pass sought to enforce ordinances prohibiting camping on public property.