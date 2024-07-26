California Governor Gavin Newsom Orders Mass Removal of Homeless Camps

CA Governor Gavin Newsom

On Thursday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Governor Newsom issued an executive order directing state agencies to begin removing homeless camps throughout the state.

Newsom’s executive order mandates that state agencies and departments adopt policies to clear camps on state property and encourages local governments and municipalities to do the same.

The order also bizarrely brags that his administration has invested more than $24 billion across multiple state agencies and departments to address the homeless crisis in the state which, clearly has not worked.

Newsom posted a video to X announcing his intentions, “Local governments now have the tools they need to address the decades-long issue of homelessness.”

“Today, we are issuing an executive order that directs state agencies & urges locals to address encampments while connecting those living in them to housing & supportive services.”

Newsom’s move comes after a landmark decision from the U.S. Supreme Court City of Grants Pass, Oregon v. Johnson et al., where the court rulled 6-3 in favor of allowing cities to prohibit homeless encampments in public spaces.

In City of Grants Pass, Oregon v. Johnson et al., where Grants Pass sought to enforce ordinances prohibiting camping on public property.

