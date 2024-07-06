CAITLIN CLARK Makes WNBA History with First Rookie Triple Double — Beats Two More Olympians in the Process as Fever Defeats NY Liberty

Caitlin Clark has become the first rookie in the history of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) to record a triple-double. Clark achieved this remarkable feat during a game against the New York Liberty, leading her team to an 83-78 victory.

Clark racked up an impressive stat line of 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists — a feat no other rookie in the league’s history has accomplished. Her all-around contribution was instrumental in securing the win for the Fever.

But Clark’s historic achievement didn’t stop there. In the process of leading her team to victory, she outplayed two senior players who have been selected for the upcoming Olympics — Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty.

WATCH:

Not only that, Caitlin Clark is the first rookie in WNBA history to record 350 points, 100 rebounds, and 150 assists in 22 games.

WATCH:

Last week, Clark defeated three Olympians on their home court.

Three Phoenix players were picked to go to the Olympics ahead of Caitlin Clark – the rookie sensation and fan favorite who has completely remade the WNBA.

The rookie great: Caitlin Clark finished with 15 points, 9 rebounds, and 12 assists.

The Olympians:

  • Brittney Griner finished with 24 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists.
  • Diana Taurasi finished with 19 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists.
  • Kahleah Copper finished with 7 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

Caitlin Clark dominated the game. She scored or assisted in 44 of the team’s 88 points.

In addition to her professional achievements, Caitlin Clark shattered every conceivable record in both women’s and men’s college basketball.

• D-I scoring leader (3,951 pts)
• only D-I player w/ 3,500 pts, 1,000 ast & 850 reb in a career
• most pts in single season in D-I WBB (1,234)
• most 3pt in single season in D-I hist (201)
• most pts (491), ast (152), 3pt (78) in NCAAT in career
• only player w/ 40 pts, 10 ast in NCAAT gm (she has 2)
• only player w/ 30+ pt trip-dbl in NCAAT
• only D-I player to led CBB in pts & ast in single season 2x
• B1G all-time ast leader (1,144)
• only player w/ > 3 career 25+ pt trip-dbl (she has 10)

