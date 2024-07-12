Caitlin Clark Has One of Best Games in WNBA History, But League Promotes Angel Reese’s “Tainted” Record

This article originally appeared on JoeHoft.com and was republished with permission.

Caitlin Clark is doing it all for women’s basketball but the WNBA’s response is to downplay her and promote everyone but her.

On Wednesday, the WNBA held games in the afternoon. This was a puzzling move for a league wanting respect. But the league’s reaction to Caitlin Clark is even more bizarre.

Despite the odd noon start, Clark played in front of a sell-out crowd in Indianapolis. Most all of Clark’s games, home and away are sellouts. Actually, many of her away games have set attendance records in arenas much bigger than those usually played in. The WNBA as a whole has benefited.

Largest increase in home game attendance this year for #WNBA teams: Fever: 413.5% (11th ➡️ 1st) Dream: 59% (12th ➡️ 12th) Sparks: 58% (7th ➡️ 5th) Liberty: 57% (5th ➡️ 2nd) Mystics: 46% (10th ➡️ 10th) Wings: 30% (9th ➡️ 11th) Storm: 21% (3rd ➡️ 4th) Sky: 20% (6th ➡️ 7th) pic.twitter.com/jUG3wZGHRr — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) July 9, 2024

On Wednesday, Clark ended up having one of the greatest games in WNBA history. She was number one in the league on Wednesday in points, threes made, free throws made, assists, blocks, steals and fantasy points. Angel Reese was number one in rebounds.

Clark did what no woman in the WNBA has ever done.

Caitlin Clark is the first @WNBA player ever to have 25+ points, 10+ assists, 5+ rebounds, 5+ steals, and 5+ three-pointers in a game pic.twitter.com/8S5DwBZ4al — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 10, 2024

Clark is on a terror this year in the WNBA, just like she was in high school and college.

There is 1 player in #WNBA history who has recorded the following stats in a single season: 381 Points 175 Assists 136 Rebounds 65 3PT made 35 Steals 20 Blocks Her name is Caitlin Clark, and she still has 17 games left in the season pic.twitter.com/Gio25x5wTw — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) July 10, 2024

On Wednesday, the Chicago team in the WNBA also played. One player on that team is Angel Reese. Reese is on a record setting string of double doubles (have 10 or more points and rebounds in a game). In the game on Wednesday, in order to keep her streak alive, her teammates passed her the ball with 7 seconds left despite being up by 7 points in the game. Reese appeared to stumble and was awarded a foul and two free throws which allowed her to keep her streak going.

This was discussed around the league. The refs and her team were part of keeping the streak alive.

Angel Reese’s incredible streak continues with an assist from refs, the Dream and her teammates! So impressive! pic.twitter.com/Wqxr71a7WG — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) July 10, 2024

Here is a video of the incident and Reese’s streak.

Today ESPN announced that Clark was second in Rookie of the Year standing to Caitlin Clark.