Butler Township Town Manager Speaks Out on Police Broadcasting Warning on “Blanket Tactical Channel” About Would-Be Trump Assassin on Roof of AGR Building

Butler Township Town Manager Tom Knights spoke to the media and issued a statement Wednesday afternoon on the contact one of their police officers had with Thomas Crooks, the would-be assassin of President Trump on Saturday, saying the officers involved had radioed a warning on a “blanket tactical channel” about the gunman.

Knight’s statement explained that the only role assigned to local police that day was for traffic control for the arrival and departure of Trump’s motorcade at his rally being held at the Butler Farm Show venue.

Several officers broke away from the post after Trump’s arrival around 6 p.m. to respond to a report of a suspicious man at the AGR building near the rally site. The officers did not find a ladder in a perimeter search nor see the suspect until one officer was hoisted up by the other so he could grab hold of the edge of the roof and peer over. Crooks pointed his rifle at the officer, who dropped back as he was unable to defend himself. Upon hitting the ground from the eight foot drop, both officers radioed in there was a gunman on the roof. An undefined “moments later”, Crooks started firing at Trump, wounding his right ear but killing one attendee and wounding two others near the stage.

Apparently no call went out in response to get Trump off the stage as Secret Service agents did not act to protect Trump until shots rang out and he fell to the stage after being hit and nearly killed by a headshot that miraculously only hit his ear.

Secret Service agents rushed former President Donald Trump off the stage in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13 after what sounded like a series of gun shots. pic.twitter.com/3a9EJGHig4 — NTD News (@NTDNews) July 13, 2024

Source:

NEW: Statement released by Butler Township. “Upon Former President's Trump arrival, a call went out for a suspicious male near the AGR building…A search

was conducted around the AGR building and the person of interest was not located, and no ladder was discovered.”@CNN pic.twitter.com/vE0O8fJuHl — Danny Freeman (@DannyEFreeman) July 17, 2024

Knight told a similar account while speaking to a reporter:

The officer who confronted Thomas Matthew Crooks on the roof radioed a "blanket tactical channel" that there was "an individual on the roof with a weapon" before the assassination attempt on President Trump. Why wasn't President Trump immediately evacuated? Was the Secret… pic.twitter.com/c2J0KlQEwF — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 17, 2024

Earlier Wednesday, the Washington Post reported Butler Township had told the Secret Service it could not police the AGR building (excerpt via The Hill):