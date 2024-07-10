British Police Capture Suspect Accused of Shooting Ex-Girlfriend and Two Other Women Dead With a Crossbow

The largest manhunt in the UK appears to be over, as the fugitive accused of murdering three people with a crossbow was carried away on a stretcher after being caught by armed police in a cemetery.

Kyle Clifford was bundled by paramedics into the back of an ambulance in Enfield, north London.

The suspect was hauled away while receiving medical treatment as he was taken to Royal London Hospital.

Officers said ‘no shots were fired by police’, and the suspect is now being treated at ‘a major trauma centre’ for his unspecified injuries.

Daily Mail reported:

“A London Ambulance spokesperson said: ‘Ambulance crews and London’s air ambulance attended an incident in Lavender Hill Cemetery, Enfield, this afternoon. We treated a man at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre.’

Clifford became Britain’s most wanted man after police said they were hunting the ex-soldier in connection with the ‘murders’ of Carol Hunt, 61, and her two daughters Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, who is the ex-girlfriend of Clifford.”

The women were the wife and daughters of BBC racing commentator John Hunt.

They were found fatally injured inside their home in Bushey, Hertfordshire, last night.

“Police sources said the women had been tied up before they were shot dead with a crossbow in a ‘targeted attack’ that may have also included ‘other weapons’.”

Doorbell footage emerged of the suspect fleeing the scene carrying ‘what appeared to be a crossbow concealed underneath a white sheet’.

Police investigation led them to Clifford’s hometown of Enfield.

Armed police ran into Lavender Hill Cemetery in Enfield hunting the former soldier and security guard.

“Later, armed police closed down the cemetery, a five-minute walk from the house linked to the suspect. Up to four black-clad officers – two carrying automatic rifles – stood guard at the cemetery gates, preventing members of the public from entering.”

Two helicopters were also spotted hovering over the scene.

“The BBC has called the murders ‘utterly devastating’, adding in a note to staff: ‘Our thoughts are with John and his family at this incredibly difficult time and we will provide him with all the support we can’.”

The police had put the road into lockdown as his supposed house was searched by armed officers.

The BBC has confirmed that Hunt’s wife and two daughters had died. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper is being kept ‘fully updated’ on the killings, and has urged anyone with information about the case to contact police.

