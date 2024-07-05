Brexit Hero Nigel Farage Finally Wins Parliamentary Seat as His Reform Party Surges in U.K. Election

Nigel Farage speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Credit: Gage Skidmore)

Brexit leader Nigel Farage has finally won his seat in the British parliament,

Farage overturned a 25,000 Conservative majority to take Clacton in Essex by more than 8,000 votes, a relative landslide.

Meanwhile, his Reform Party gained at least 15 percent of the vote despite only winning a handful of seats.

In his acceptance speech, Farage declared that it was “the first step of something that is going to stun all of you”.

“There is a massive gap on the centre-right of British politics and my job is to fill it,” Farage said. “This is the beginning of the end of the Conservative Party”.

Farage added that Reform would now be targeting Labour voters after the party won a landslide victory at the expense of the Conservative Party, which has held power for the past 14 years.

“What is interesting is, there’s no enthusiasm for Labour, there’s no enthusiasm for [Keir] Starmer whatsoever,” he explained. “In fact, about half of the vote is simply an anti-Conservative vote.”

“We’re coming for Labour, be in no doubt about that.”

He will be sworn in as an MP in the coming days.

Photo of author
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 

