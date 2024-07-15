Trump to Announce Vice President Choice Today at 4:30 PM ET – RUBIO AND BURGUM OUT

Update: Marco Rubio has been informed that he is out of the running.

Update: CNN is reporting that Trump’s choice is down to two: Vance and Burgum.

President Trump on Monday announced his Vice Presidential pick today.

Fox News’ Bret Baier said Trump will make the announcement at 4:30 PM ET today in Milwaukee.

“There will be a roll call vote on the presidential ticket, which includes the vice president, on Monday at the RNC.” – ABC News reported.

Trump will make the pick on stage in the convention hall.

The top four choices so far include Senator JD Vance from Ohio, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Senator Marco Rubio of Florida and Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina.

Trump arrived in Milwaukee for the RNC Convention on Sunday just 24 hours after a would-be assassin shot him in the ear at a Pennsylvania rally.

President @realDonaldTrump greeted by USAF Airmen in Milwaukee! pic.twitter.com/5AUWSZF83l — Margo Martin (@margommartin) July 14, 2024

Trump on his way to the convention Sunday evening.

President Trump has arrived in beautiful Milwaukee, Wisconsin! #GOPConvention pic.twitter.com/QkdXybUWlr — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) July 14, 2024

JD Vance was spotted leaving his Cincinnati, Ohio home en route to the RNC convention on Monday morning.

WATCH:

JD Vance spotted leaving his home in a motorcade Is he going to be Vice President? If so, he would be a strong deterrent against the Deep State trying to remove Trump pic.twitter.com/jRdfMsDwby — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 15, 2024

Vivek Ramaswamy, also rumored to be a Trump Veep choice spoke to RNC convention attendees about the attempted assassination.

“I think we came within a hairsbreadth of a second civil war in this country,” Ramaswamy said.

Vivek compares the way Democrats and the liberal media have vilified Donald Trump to how both groups demonized Abraham Lincoln before his assassination. “I think we came within a hairsbreadth of a second civil war in this country” pic.twitter.com/bfkmlRQ9Qw — Zach Henry (@zhenryaz) July 15, 2024

President Trump changed his RNC speech to focus on unity after the attempted assassination this weekend.