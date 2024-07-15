Trump to Announce Vice President Choice Today at 4:30 PM ET – RUBIO AND BURGUM OUT

Update: Marco Rubio has been informed that he is out of the running.

Update: CNN is reporting that Trump’s choice is down to two: Vance and Burgum.

President Trump on Monday announced his Vice Presidential pick today.

Fox News’ Bret Baier said Trump will make the announcement at 4:30 PM ET today in Milwaukee.

“There will be a roll call vote on the presidential ticket, which includes the vice president, on Monday at the RNC.” – ABC News reported.

Trump will make the pick on stage in the convention hall.

The top four choices so far include Senator JD Vance from Ohio, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Senator Marco Rubio of Florida and Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina.

Trump arrived in Milwaukee for the RNC Convention on Sunday just 24 hours after a would-be assassin shot him in the ear at a Pennsylvania rally.

Trump on his way to the convention Sunday evening.

JD Vance was spotted leaving his Cincinnati, Ohio home en route to the RNC convention on Monday morning.

WATCH:

Vivek Ramaswamy, also rumored to be a Trump Veep choice spoke to RNC convention attendees about the attempted assassination.

“I think we came within a hairsbreadth of a second civil war in this country,” Ramaswamy said.

President Trump changed his RNC speech to focus on unity after the attempted assassination this weekend.

Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

