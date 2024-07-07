BREAKING: House Oversight Chairman Calls on Biden’s Physician to Testify Regarding His Involvement in Biden’s Shady Business Dealings — $200,000 Payment Under Scrutiny

The committee is investigating if Dr. Kevin O’Connor’s involvement in the Biden family’s financial activities influenced his medical assessments of Joe Biden.

In light of recent concerns surrounding Joe Biden’s health, House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is calling on President Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, to testify about his medical assessments of Joe Biden and his private business dealings with the Biden family.

Dr. O’Connor has been Biden’s official physician since he took office in January 2021 and is in daily contact with Biden.

Biden’s poor health has been particularly scrutinized ever since Special Counsel Robert Hur released a damning evaluation in his report on Biden’s stolen classified documents investigation earlier this month. He described Biden as an “elderly man with a poor memory” after hours of questioning.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor was responsible for “evaluating” the 81-year-old. But instead of conducting a truly independent and honest examination, O’Connor decided to gaslight the public in his written letter announcing the results earlier this year.

O’Connor concluded, despite Biden’s obvious physical struggles, he is “fit for duty and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations.”

The doctor proclaimed that Biden “Feels well, and this year’s physical identifies no new concerns.” O’Connor also said this year’s physical included consultation with several Presidential Specialty Consultants who “concurred” with his findings.

The examination did NOT include a cognitive assessment test. The White House was probably scared of the results, knowing they would doom Biden’s re-election bid for good.

On Sunday, House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) disclosed that President Joe Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, was allegedly involved in the Biden family’s controversial business dealings.

This involvement purportedly resulted in $200,000 landing in Biden’s bank account. Chairman Comer has called for Dr. O’Connor to testify and provide documentation related to these activities.

“After a concerning debate performance by President Biden against former President Donald Trump on June 27, journalists have rushed to report on what Americans have seen plainly for years: the President appears unwell,” Chairman Comer wrote in the letter.

“Americans question President Biden’s ability to lead the country, and the Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating circumstances surrounding your assessment in February of this year that ‘President Biden is a healthy, active, robust 81-year-old male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.’ Recently, it was reported that you have ‘never recommended that [President] Biden take a cognitive test.’ The Oversight Committee is concerned your medical assessments have been influenced by your private business endeavors with the Biden family.”

Amid reports that President Biden has “lost all independence,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on July 3rd, that she spoke with Dr. O’Connor and confirmed that Biden has not been evaluated since February of this year.

However, on the same day, Biden told Democrat governors that he was checked out by a doctor and that everything was fine.

According to the press release:

Prior to his current position, Dr. O’Connor was involved with the Biden family’s influence peddling schemes. Recent evidence obtained by the Committee shows Dr. O’Connor’s and James Biden’s involvement with Americore Health, LLC, a company that operated rural hospitals and is currently involved in bankruptcy proceedings. James Biden, the President’s brother, used funds from Americore to pay Joe Biden $200,000 as the company was facing financial distress. James Biden received payments for $400,000 and $200,000, characterized as loans, from the company that were wired directly to his bank account “based upon representations that his last name, ‘Biden,’ could ‘open doors’ and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections.” During his transcribed interview, James Biden confirmed Dr. O’Connor provided him counsel in connection with the alleged work he was performing for Americore. Trending: Public Health Officials Warn of Human Plague Case in Colorado

“You have repeatedly refused most interview requests from the media, and the Committee now turns to you to provide answers regarding your independence because of the mixed and confused messaging coming from the White House regarding the president’s ability to perform his job,” continued Chairman Comer. “The Committee seeks to understand the extent of your role at the White House at this time and if you are in a position to provide accurate and independent reviews of the president’s fitness to serve.”

The Committee has requested Dr. O’Connor to produce all documents and communications regarding Americore and James Biden, and also make himself available for a transcribed interview with Committee counsel.

Read the letter below: