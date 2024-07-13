BREAKING: High-Profile Lineup of Headliners and Keynote Speakers for the Republican National Convention Released — Here’s the Full List

The Republican National Convention (RNC), slated to take place in Milwaukee next week, has released a high-profile lineup of speakers. The four-day event will see former President Donald Trump officially accepting the party’s nomination for the 2024 presidential election.
It is also expected that Trump will announce his Vice Presidential pick during or just before the Republican National Convention. He mentioned potentially making the announcement on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday of the convention week.
The Trump Campaign and the Republican National Convention’s Committee on Arrangements released a star-studded list of speakers for the upcoming convention on Saturday. From family members to seasoned politicians and celebrities, the lineup is designed to resonate with a wide array of audiences.
Peter Navarro, who will be released from a Miami prison on Wednesday, July 17, will also address the RNC.
The list of headliners and keynote speakers includes:
Family:
- Donald Trump Jr.
- Eric Trump
- Lara Trump, Co-Chairman
- Kimberly Guilfoyle
Entertainers, Celebrities, & Industry Leaders:
- Matt Brooks, CEO of the Republican Jewish Coalition
- Tucker Carlson, Television Host
- Savannah Chrisley, TV Personality and Criminal Justice Reform Advocate
- Franklin Graham, Renowned Faith Leader
- Lee Greenwood, Country Music Star
- Alina Habba, Trump Campaign Senior Advisor
- Diane Hendricks, Owner of ABC Supply
- Tom Homan, Former Acting ICE Director
- Chris Janson, Country Music Star
- Perry Johnson, Businessman
- Charlie Kirk, CEO of TPUSA
- Sean O’Brien, President of TEAMSTERS
- Vivek Ramaswamy, Businessman
- Amber Rose, Rapper & Influencer
- David Sacks, CEO of Yammer
- Bob Unanue, CEO of Goya Foods
- Dana White, CEO of UFC
- Steven and Zach Witkoff, Businessman
RNC Leadership:
- Michael Whatley, RNC Chairman
- Anne Hathaway, COA Chairwoman
- Reince Priebus, Host Committee Chairman
GOP Officials & Candidates:
- U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-AL)
- U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR)
- U.S. Senator Rick Scott (R-FL)
- U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL)
- U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt (R-MO)
- U.S. Senator Steve Daines (R-MT), NRSC Chairman
- U.S. Senator JD Vance (R-OH)
- U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC)
- U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)
- U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX)
- U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI)
- U.S. Senate Candidate Kari Lake (R-AZ)
- U.S. Senate Candidate Jim Banks (R-IN)
- U.S. Senate Candidate Mike Rogers (R-MI)
- U.S. Senate Candidate Tim Sheehy (R-MT)
- U.S. Senate Candidate Sam Brown (R-NV)
- U.S. Senate Candidate Bernie Moreno (R-OH)
- U.S. Senate Candidate Dave McCormick (R-PA)
- U.S. Senate Candidate Hung Cao (R-VA)
- U.S. Senate Candidate Eric Hovde (R-WI)
- U.S. Senate Candidate Gov. Jim Justice (WV) & Babydog
- U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (LA-4)
- U.S. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (LA-1)
- U.S. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (MN-6)
- U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson (NC-9), NRCC Chairman
- U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (NY-21), House GOP Conference Chair
- U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (FL-1)
- U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz (FL-6)
- U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (FL-13)
- U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds (FL-19)
- U.S. Rep. Brian Mast (FL-21)
- U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14)
- U.S. Rep. John James (MI-10)
- U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (NJ-2)
- U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (SC-1)
- U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX-13)
- U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz (TX-15)
- U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt (TX-38)
- Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-AR)
- Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL)
- Governor Doug Burgum (R-ND)
- Governor Kristi Noem (R-SD)
- Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX)
- Governor Glenn Youngkin (R-VA)
- Attorney General Brenna Bird (R-IA)
- Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson (R-NC)
- Mayor Eric Johnson, Dallas (Former Democrat)
- Mayor Trent Conaway, East Palestine, Ohio
- Dr. Ben Carson, Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
- Kellyanne Conway, Former Counselor to President Donald J. Trump
- Ric Grenell, Former Acting Director of National Intelligence
- Peter Navarro, Former Director of United States Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy
- Mike Pompeo, Former U.S. Secretary of State
- Linda McMahon, Former U.S. Administrator of SBA
- Newt Gingrich, Former U.S. House Speaker
- Lee Zeldin, Former U.S. Representative (NY-1)