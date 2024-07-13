BREAKING: High-Profile Lineup of Headliners and Keynote Speakers for the Republican National Convention Released — Here’s the Full List

The Republican National Convention (RNC), slated to take place in Milwaukee next week, has released a high-profile lineup of speakers. The four-day event will see former President Donald Trump officially accepting the party’s nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

It is also expected that Trump will announce his Vice Presidential pick during or just before the Republican National Convention. He mentioned potentially making the announcement on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday of the convention week.

The Trump Campaign and the Republican National Convention’s Committee on Arrangements released a star-studded list of speakers for the upcoming convention on Saturday. From family members to seasoned politicians and celebrities, the lineup is designed to resonate with a wide array of audiences.

Peter Navarro, who will be released from a Miami prison on Wednesday, July 17, will also address the RNC.

The list of headliners and keynote speakers includes:

Family:

Donald Trump Jr.

Eric Trump

Lara Trump, Co-Chairman

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Entertainers, Celebrities, & Industry Leaders:

Matt Brooks, CEO of the Republican Jewish Coalition

Tucker Carlson, Television Host

Savannah Chrisley, TV Personality and Criminal Justice Reform Advocate

Franklin Graham, Renowned Faith Leader

Lee Greenwood, Country Music Star

Alina Habba, Trump Campaign Senior Advisor

Diane Hendricks, Owner of ABC Supply

Tom Homan, Former Acting ICE Director

Chris Janson, Country Music Star

Perry Johnson, Businessman

Charlie Kirk, CEO of TPUSA

Sean O’Brien, President of TEAMSTERS

Vivek Ramaswamy, Businessman

Amber Rose, Rapper & Influencer

David Sacks, CEO of Yammer

Bob Unanue, CEO of Goya Foods

Dana White, CEO of UFC

Steven and Zach Witkoff, Businessman

RNC Leadership:

Michael Whatley, RNC Chairman

Anne Hathaway, COA Chairwoman

Reince Priebus, Host Committee Chairman

GOP Officials & Candidates: