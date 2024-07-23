BREAKING: Democrat Senator Bob Menendez to Resign Next Month Following Bribery and Extortion Conviction

Democrat Senator Bob Menendez will resign on August 20 after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other powerful Democrats pressured him to step down following his conviction.

New Jersey’s Democrat Governor Phil Murphy will appoint a senator to replace Menendez for the remainder of the term.

“While I fully intend to appeal the jury’s verdict, all the way and including to the Supreme Court, I do not want the Senate to be involved in a lengthy process that will detract from its important work,” Menendez wrote in his resignation letter to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

“Furthermore, I cannot preserve my rights upon a successful appeal, because factual matters before the ethics committee are not privileged,” Menendez wrote.

“I am proud of the many accomplishments I’ve had on behalf of New Jersey, such as leading the federal effort for Superstorm Sandy recovery, preserving and funding Gateway and leading the federal efforts to help save our hospitals, State and municipalities, as well as New Jersey families through a once in a century COVID pandemic,” Menendez wrote.

A jury last Tuesday convicted Senator Bob Menendez on all bribery and corruption charges.

The jury returned the verdict following a 9-week trial. Menendez did not testify.

Schumer called on Menendez to resign after allowing him to attend classified briefings for the last several months even though he was charged with acting as a foreign agent.

“In light of this guilty verdict, Senator Menendez must now do what is right for his constituents, the Senate, and our country, and resign,” Schumer said on X.

In October Bob Menendez was charged with acting as a foreign agent in a superseding indictment.

The indictment filed by a federal grand jury in Manhattan claims Menendez “provided sensitive U.S. Government information and took other steps that secretly aided the Government of Egypt.”

In January Menendez was hit with a second superseding indictment for praising Qatar in exchange for luxury watches.

In March Bob Menendez and his wife Nadine Menendez were charged with obstruction of justice in an 18-count indictment.

Special agents discovered $500,000 of cash stuffed into envelopes in closets. “Some of the cash was stuffed in the Senator’s jacket pockets. Menendez’s wife Nadine Menendez was given a “no-show” or “low-show” job, a Mercedes Benz and other things of value, US Attorney Damian Williams said last year.

“This case has always been about shocking levels of corruption, hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in the form of cash, gold bars, a Mercedes Benz. This wasn’t politics as usual, this was politics for profit. And now that a jury has convicted Bob Menendez, his years of selling his office to the highest bidder have finally come to an end,” US Attorney Damian Williams said outside the courthouse in Manhattan last Tuesday.