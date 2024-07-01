BREAKING: Bumbling Joe Biden to Deliver Speech Tonight at 7:45 PM ET on Supreme Court’s Immunity Ruling

Joe Biden will deliver a speech on Monday night at 7 PM in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity.

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled 6-3 that Trump has absolute immunity for his core Constitutional powers.

Former presidents are entitled to at least a presumption of immunity for their official acts.

The Supreme Court ruled there is no immunity for unofficial acts.

Jack Smith’s DC case against Trump will be delayed again as it bounces back down to the lower court to Judge Tanya Chutkan.

Conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas questioned Jack Smith’s authority as special counsel in his concurring opinion on the high court’s presidential immunity ruling.

Clarence Thomas went off on crooked hitman Jack Smith in his concurring opinion and questioned his authority as a special counsel.

The Supreme Court’s decision will protect future presidents from future lawless administrations set on persecuting their political rivals.

