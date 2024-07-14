Blame Game: Politicos Point to “Charged Rhetoric” Behind Trump Assassination, Ignore Deep State and Powerful Elites Responsible

America was shocked when America’s Favorite President, Donald J. Trump, narrowly missed having the back of his head blown off by a sniper on Saturday evening.

This attempted political assassination of a Presidential candidate is the first attempt on a candidate since RFK Jr. was killed, likely by his own security detail, in 1968, and when Alabama Governor George Wallace was shot and paralyzed in 1972. It’s the first time a former President has been shot since Teddy Roosevelt in 1912.

Multiple eyewitnesses claim that they approached the Secret Service at the event and complained that a man with a rifle was climbing around on the roof. The man, whom some media is reporting as Thomas Crooks, took multiple shots at Trump and then was killed by a Secret Service sniper.

While many have praised the Secret Service, some have also noted that the while the Agents appeared to have the assassin in view, they waited for him to take his shots at Trump, and then took a shot at him, killing the assassin with a headshot that ensured he would never explain who, if anyone, had put him up to the vicious act of political violence.

Shamefully, the mainstream media misreported the story. CNN tried to claim that Trump ‘fell’ on stage and that the event had ‘loud noises’ that shut it down. Many reported that in areas like Times Square, none of the television screens were reporting the news that Trump had been nearly assassinated.

The timing of the assassination attempt was very suspicious. Tucker Carlson and others had predicted that the elites in America would try to kill Trump. The left has made a boogeyman out of Trump since 2016. Just last week, the cover of the New Republic took it to new levels of hyperbole in equating Trump to Hitler.

Trump haters who had called him ‘literally Hitler’ and a ‘tyrant’ and blamed him for ‘being a threat to democracy‘ and claimed for years that he was engaged in “Russian collusion” found the decently to ‘wish him a speedy recovery.’ Joe Biden said he wished Trump well after two hours, as did former President Barack Obama and far-left Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Ideologues on both the right and left began blaming words and ‘rhetoric’ for the assassination attempt.

Today is not just some isolated incident. The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump's attempted assassination. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) July 14, 2024

Some pointed to charged words by Joe Biden about “putting Trump in the bullseye.”

Joe Biden: “It’s time to put Trump in a bullseye.” That just happened. — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) July 13, 2024

But words alone don’t create an assassin, and don’t put plans in place that can carry out an act of violence like this. And most importantly, mere words don’t have the power to undertake an action like this and get away with it.

Many have already noted that it is unlikely that the Federal Bureau of Investigation will appropriately investigate and solve this crime. The FBI has become notoriously politicized, and has been caught acting as the political enforcement arm of the Biden White House. In addition, the FBI has been caught setting up crimes such as in the Whitmer Kidnapping Hoax, as well as the thousand-plus political prosecutions of January 6th protesters who, for many, their only crime was being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The FBI has also suspiciously covered up the Las Vegas shooting, claimed incredulously that Jeffrey Epstein killed himself, and can’t find the January 6th pipe bomb suspect even though they have plenty of evidence to identify the individual.

The same bureau that investigated the Las Vegas shooting and the January 6th pipe bombs is now investigating the attempted assassination of Trump. This is also the same bureau that raided Mar-a-Lago. I’m sure they’ll get to the bottom of this soon. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 14, 2024

The most important part of an operation is maintaining the ability to protect and preserve the people involved from any scrutiny. The conspirators must never get caught.

One classic way for detectives to assess a crime and determine suspects is by figuring out who had the ‘means, motive, and opportunity’ to commit the crime.

Who would have had the motivation, means, and opportunity to kill Trump?

Who would have been able to coordinate this attempted murder so that the sniper could get into position without being harassed or noticed, and would be allowed to take the shots necessary to make an attempt on Trump’s life. In addition, who could be trusted to have a clean background and social media history so that they would not connect to anyone in the intelligence community or other rivals for power against Trump such as Biden or establishment Republicans.

The list of available entities capable of such action is short. It reveals much about modern politics and the powerful interests currently aligned against President Trump.

Here are those powerful interests: