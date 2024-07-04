Biden’s Inner Circle Starts to Turn, Claims Staffers Are ‘Scared Sh*tless of Him’

We’ve known for years that Joe Biden is a mean, nasty and corrupt career politician.
However, the fake news media for the last several years has laughably portrayed Biden as a kindly benign grandfather.
Things suddenly shifted after Joe Biden bombed during last week’s presidential debate against Trump.
The knives are out for Joe Biden. The New York Times and other left-wing media outlets are calling for Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 race.
Biden’s inner circle of senior advisors is also starting to turn on him.
One senior advisor told Politico that Joe Biden is ‘not a pleasant person to be around’ and that people are ‘scared shitless of him.’
“It’s like, ‘You can’t include that, that will set him off,’ or ‘Put that in, he likes that,’” said one senior administration official told Politico. “It’s a Rorschach test, not a briefing. Because he is not a pleasant person to be around when he’s being briefed. It’s very difficult, and people are scared shitless of him.”
This is no secret but it is fascinating to watch the media turn on Joe Biden.
Excerpt from Politico:
Over the course of his presidency, Joe Biden’s small clutch of advisers have built an increasingly protective circle around him, limiting his exposure to the media and outside advice — an effort to manage public perceptions of the oldest person to ever hold the office and tightly control his political operation.
But inside the White House, Biden’s growing limitations were becoming apparent long before his meltdown in last week’s debate, with the senior team’s management of the president growing more strictly controlled as his term has gone on. During meetings with aides who are putting together formal briefings they’ll deliver to Biden, some senior officials have at times gone to great lengths to curate the information being presented in an effort to avoid provoking a negative reaction.
The official said, “He doesn’t take advice from anyone other than those few top aides, and it becomes a perfect storm because he just gets more and more isolated from their efforts to control it.”