Biden’s Inner Circle Starts to Turn, Claims Staffers Are ‘Scared Sh*tless of Him’

We’ve known for years that Joe Biden is a mean, nasty and corrupt career politician.

However, the fake news media for the last several years has laughably portrayed Biden as a kindly benign grandfather.

Things suddenly shifted after Joe Biden bombed during last week’s presidential debate against Trump.

The knives are out for Joe Biden. The New York Times and other left-wing media outlets are calling for Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 race.

Biden’s inner circle of senior advisors is also starting to turn on him.

One senior advisor told Politico that Joe Biden is ‘not a pleasant person to be around’ and that people are ‘scared shitless of him.’

“It’s like, ‘You can’t include that, that will set him off,’ or ‘Put that in, he likes that,’” said one senior administration official told Politico. “It’s a Rorschach test, not a briefing. Because he is not a pleasant person to be around when he’s being briefed. It’s very difficult, and people are scared shitless of him.”

This is no secret but it is fascinating to watch the media turn on Joe Biden.

Excerpt from Politico: