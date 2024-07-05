Biden’s DHS Simulated Scenarios for Climate Change Catastrophes Such as Nationwide Droughts, Wildfires, Great Power Disruption, and Water Crises

Under the Biden regime, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has been conducting political “war games” to prepare for potential climate change emergencies, according to a report from War Room.

These include nationwide droughts, wildfires, hurricanes, blackouts, and water crises.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) National Risk Management Center is behind these simulation exercises, known as “Scenario Based Planning.”

CISA is one of the primary cabals that coordinated with social media companies to effectively censor, suspend, deplatform, and flag millions of people.

EXC: DHS Simulated ‘War Game’ Prepping For ‘Plausible’ Nationwide Droughts, Blackouts. Story linked below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/WIZLFRwMDz — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) July 5, 2024

Among the tabletop exercises drafted by CISA, revealed in a July 1st document uploaded to the agency’s website obtained by War Room, are “Water Woes” and “Day Zero,” which predicts an energy shortage crisis.

The scenarios operate “under the premise that we cannot successfully predict the future, we prepare for change by treating the future as a set of plausible alternatives,” according to CISA.

However, conservatives may question whether these scenarios reflect an objective consideration of future risks or if they’re shaped by a politically driven narrative around climate change.

The scenarios seem to focus heavily on issues tied closely to liberal policy priorities, such as transitioning to clean energy and handling the effects of climate change.

War Room noted that this approach by CISA aligns with the talking points of globalist organizations like the United Nations and World Economic Forum (WEF).

For instance, Scenario #1: Water Woes, paints a picture of extreme weather becoming the norm by 2029 due to climate change, with regions either flooded or parched by drought.

It suggests that efforts to transition to clean energy have been insufficient thus far, hinting at a need for more aggressive policy actions.

“Different regions of the United States increasingly find themselves threatened by either too much or too little water. In 2029, extreme weather has come to feel like the norm; the country is a patchwork of regions either inundated with floods and hurricanes or parched by drought and choked by wildfires. Three issues have exacerbated the challenges that jurisdictions face with water: (1) the growing effects of climate change; (2) aging water infrastructure; and (3) breakdowns in public trust. To date, efforts to address these issues have proven insufficient. Transitioning to clean energy, for example, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and address climate change has been hindered by slower-than-expected adoption of electric vehicles, challenges with workforce development and reskilling, and a failure for new materials and greener processes to be incorporated at scale. A more moderate future will require an immoderate effort to address these issues moving forward.”

War Room reported, “In a similarly styled political “Matrix Game,” CISA officials detail looming acts threatening water security such as “demographic shifts,” “the presence of novel contaminants (e.g., pharmaceutical byproducts, perfluorinated compounds, nanoplastics),” and “competition over water resources.”

Scenario #2: Great Power Disruption, looks at the U.S. in a new chapter of great power competition, with technological leadership as the primary battleground. By 2030, despite gains in onshoring the manufacture of critical technologies, the scenario suggests that the U.S. faces an uncertain future without government subsidies and continued protectionism.

“In the 2020s, the United States finds itself in a new chapter of great power competition, this time driven by competition for technological leadership. Efforts to control key technologies such as semiconductors leads to partial decoupling internationally, onshoring of production for critical sectors, and tensions over supply chains. By 2030, despite achieving considerable gains in onshoring the manufacture of critical technologies, the United States faces an uncertain future about whether its policies and investments over the past decade will be sustainable absent permanent government subsidies and continued protectionism. Furthermore, protectionist trade and investment policies have limited U.S. access to several international markets. Meanwhile, the emergence of artificial intelligence has reshaped the landscape for both cyber offense and defense.”

Scenario #3: Day Zero, anticipates a severe water crisis in multiple U.S. cities due to increased demand from the energy sector. It argues for a more holistic approach to water resources, including cross-jurisdictional and sectoral solutions.