Biden’s $320 Million Floating Gaza Pier to be Dismantled After Operating For 21 Days

Joe Biden’s $320 million floating Gaza pier will be permanently dismantled after operating for only 21 days.

The US military recently completed the construction of the floating pier which was to be used to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The pier was a total disaster from day one. Large waves and strong currents destroyed the pier. Vessels breached on shore after heavy waves.

Now just after 21 days – and $320 million of taxpayer money – the pier will be permanently dismantled.

The AP reported:

The pier built by the U.S. military to bring humanitarian aid to Gaza will be reinstalled Wednesday to be used for several days, but then the plan is to pull it out permanently, several U.S. officials said. It would deal the final blow to a project long plagued by bad weather, security uncertainties and difficulties getting food into the hands of starving Palestinians. The officials said the goal is to clear whatever aid has piled up in Cyprus and on the floating dock offshore and get it to the secure area on the beach in Gaza. Once that has been done, the Army will dismantle the pier and depart. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because final details are still being worked out.

Biden’s floating Gaza pier broke loose on Memorial Day weekend and almost sank.

The Palestinians in the video are heard laughing as Biden’s pier sinks.