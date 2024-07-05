Biden in Wisconsin: “I Will Beat Donald Trump! I Will Beat Him Again in 2020!” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday traveled to Madison, Wisconsin to hold a campaign rally.

The highly-anticipated rally was a total flop.

Biden is under heavy pressure from the media to drop out of the 2024 presidential race so his Wisconsin rally is a make-or-break event.

Biden spoke to a crowd of people jammed into the corner of the gym at Sherman Middle School.

WATCH:

As usual, Joe Biden was completely out of his mind and unable to string a sentence together.

Biden trashed Trump and repeated the debunked “suckers and losers” hoax again.

WATCH:

At one point a confused Joe Biden said he will beat Trump again in 2020.

“I’ll beat Donald Trump! I will beat him again in 2020! And by the way, we’re gonna do it again in 2024!” Biden shouted.

WATCH:

Biden looked around confused after wrapping up his brief remarks.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

