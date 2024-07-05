Biden in Wisconsin: “I Will Beat Donald Trump! I Will Beat Him Again in 2020!” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday traveled to Madison, Wisconsin to hold a campaign rally.
The highly-anticipated rally was a total flop.
Biden is under heavy pressure from the media to drop out of the 2024 presidential race so his Wisconsin rally is a make-or-break event.
Biden spoke to a crowd of people jammed into the corner of the gym at Sherman Middle School.
WATCH:
Biden about to take the stage at a rally in Madison, Wisconsin.
We’re in a middle school
All eyes are on the President as he tries to quell doubts and prove he’s up for the job
High scrutiny on any slipups or fumbles
Live soon @ABCNewsLive pic.twitter.com/jRMyF4NzdD
— Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) July 5, 2024
As usual, Joe Biden was completely out of his mind and unable to string a sentence together.
Biden trashed Trump and repeated the debunked “suckers and losers” hoax again.
WATCH:
A slurring, medicated Crooked Joe Biden repeats the debunked "suckers and losers" hoax again — DISGRACEFUL! pic.twitter.com/nvpUwraF1G
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 5, 2024
At one point a confused Joe Biden said he will beat Trump again in 2020.
“I’ll beat Donald Trump! I will beat him again in 2020! And by the way, we’re gonna do it again in 2024!” Biden shouted.
WATCH:
BIDEN (VERY CONFUSED): "I'll beat Donald Trump! I will beat him again in 2020!" pic.twitter.com/ke2sNRyw75
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 5, 2024
Biden looked around confused after wrapping up his brief remarks.
WATCH:
BIDEN: "Where am I going?" pic.twitter.com/H1TtNtkXPX
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 5, 2024