Biden in Wisconsin: “I Will Beat Donald Trump! I Will Beat Him Again in 2020!” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday traveled to Madison, Wisconsin to hold a campaign rally.

The highly-anticipated rally was a total flop.

Biden is under heavy pressure from the media to drop out of the 2024 presidential race so his Wisconsin rally is a make-or-break event.

Biden spoke to a crowd of people jammed into the corner of the gym at Sherman Middle School.

Biden about to take the stage at a rally in Madison, Wisconsin.

We’re in a middle school

All eyes are on the President as he tries to quell doubts and prove he’s up for the job

High scrutiny on any slipups or fumbles

Live soon @ABCNewsLive pic.twitter.com/jRMyF4NzdD — Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) July 5, 2024

As usual, Joe Biden was completely out of his mind and unable to string a sentence together.

Biden trashed Trump and repeated the debunked “suckers and losers” hoax again.

A slurring, medicated Crooked Joe Biden repeats the debunked "suckers and losers" hoax again — DISGRACEFUL! pic.twitter.com/nvpUwraF1G — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 5, 2024

At one point a confused Joe Biden said he will beat Trump again in 2020.

“I’ll beat Donald Trump! I will beat him again in 2020! And by the way, we’re gonna do it again in 2024!” Biden shouted.

BIDEN (VERY CONFUSED): "I'll beat Donald Trump! I will beat him again in 2020!" pic.twitter.com/ke2sNRyw75 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 5, 2024

Biden looked around confused after wrapping up his brief remarks.

WATCH: