BIDEN OUTLASTED BY LETTUCE! Old Joe Repeats UK’s Liz Truss ‘Feat’ and Drops Faster than the Vegetable Gets Spoiled

by

Feeble US President Joe Biden has ‘achieved’ many historical highlights in his term: all bad ones, of course.

We can mention the largest ever number of illegal aliens invading the country and tearing it apart.

There’s of course the catastrophe of the pull-out of troops in Afghanistan.

We could also cite the record number of stumbles and the nearly infinite number of gaffes.

But today, old Joe has joined former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss in a most exclusive club: the politicians who could not outlast a lettuce!

The challenge was launched just four days ago by prediction marker Polymarket, and consisted of a broadcast of a lettuce with a wig and human features and a toy representing Joe ‘it’s just my brain’ Biden.

Hundreds of thousands checked in daily to watch the exciting race.

From the start, it must be said, the lettuce was the clear favorite.

UK’s Truss was the ‘pioneer’.

This trolling initiative was mirrored on the similar campaign to see the short-lived British Prime Minister Liz Truss could outlive a legume – she could not.

So, now, Sleepy Jo has another feat he can brag about to his grandsons and granddaughters while eating a delicious ice-cream in Delaware.

On X, it was possible to see people celebrating that their bets on the lettuce were victorious after Biden called a ‘permanent lid’ on his campaign.

And just a few minutes ago, Polymarket posted a new election forecast showing the  clear favoritism of Donald Trump against VP Kamala Harris, the expected new Dem candidate: Trump 64% – Harris 29%.

Read more:

BREAKING: JOE BIDEN DROPS OUT OF PRESIDENTIAL RACE!

 

