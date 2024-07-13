Biden Holds Rally in Detroit Michigan – Can’t Even Fill a High School Gym that Holds 600! – Crowd Chants “Don’t Quit!” (VIDEO)

81 million votes!

Joe Biden flew to Detroit, Michigan to hold a rally on Friday. He then flew back to his home in Delaware.

The campaign held the rally at Renassaince High School in Detroit in the gymnasium.

The gym only holds 600 people.

He couldn’t fill that!

It was so pathetic that they had to hang a US flag to hide the empty seats behind the stage.

The stage took up half of the gym.

And the stage for the media took up the back of the gymnasium.

Joe Biden supporters and protesters are at Renaissance High School for a campaign rally in Detroit this evening. pic.twitter.com/JpCcyPY7du — Sam Robinson (@samueljrob) July 12, 2024

Then to top it off a pro-Palestinian protester started screaming at Old Joe during his speech.

A pro-Palestinian protester shouts at President Joe Biden (not pictured) during a campaign event at Renaissance High School in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by @lizfrantz pic.twitter.com/DhGQhjzqek — corinne_perkins (@corinne_perkins) July 13, 2024

The protester disrupted Old Joe during his speech.

Notice the empty stands behind the woman.

Via BGOnTheScene.

Biden’s speech interrupted by a pro-Palestine protester, who was soon escorted away here in Detroit pic.twitter.com/kaQwJ52V8w — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) July 13, 2024

Joe’s supporters were chanting, “Don’t quit!”

This was not the messaging they were hoping for at this point in the campaign!