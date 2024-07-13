Biden Holds Rally in Detroit Michigan – Can’t Even Fill a High School Gym that Holds 600! – Crowd Chants “Don’t Quit!” (VIDEO)

81 million votes!

Joe Biden flew to Detroit, Michigan to hold a rally on Friday. He then flew back to his home in Delaware.

The campaign held the rally at Renassaince High School in Detroit in the gymnasium.

The gym only holds 600 people.

He couldn’t fill that!

It was so pathetic that they had to hang a US flag to hide the empty seats behind the stage.

The stage took up half of the gym.
And the stage for the media took up the back of the gymnasium.

Then to top it off a pro-Palestinian protester started screaming at Old Joe during his speech.

The protester disrupted Old Joe during his speech.
Notice the empty stands behind the woman.

Via BGOnTheScene.

Joe’s supporters were chanting, “Don’t quit!”

This was not the messaging they were hoping for at this point in the campaign!

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

