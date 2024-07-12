BIDEN DIGS IN: Campaign Blames George Clooney’s Call to Quit on ‘Pre-Existing Tensions’ Over Gaza

The Biden campaign is digging in against Hollywood star George Clooney.

Clooney, a Hollywood megastar with considerable influence across Democratic circles, recently wrote an op-ed for The New York Times calling for Biden to step aside due to his deteriorating mental and physical health.

However, a campaign source told The Wrap that Clooney’s call to action was likely the result of “pre-existing tensions” between him and the White House.

“There were pre-existing tensions with Clooney. See the call on Gaza,” the source told The Wrap, adding that “the president had literally just gotten off the plane from G7” ahead of Clooney’s June 15th fundraiser that he had cited during his article.

Tensions between Clooney and the White House are understood to have mounted because of their response to the International Criminal Court’s issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, which Biden had described as “outrageous.”

Clooney’s wife, Amal, had worked as a lawyer responsible for issuing the warrants, and it was later reported that George Clooney had called the White House to express his displeasure at the comments.

In his op-ed for the Times, Clooney argued that Biden’s age had caught up with him, and it was time to make way for a younger alternative as the Democratic nominee.

He wrote:

I love Joe Biden. As a senator. As a vice president and as president. I consider him a friend, and I believe in him. Believe in his character. Believe in his morals. In the last four years, he’s won many of the battles he’s faced. But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can. It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe “big F-ing deal” Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.

Biden, meanwhile, has repeatedly insisted he is not going anywhere, despite the mounting pressure on him to pull out.