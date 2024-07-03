Barack Obama Voices Concerns About Joe Biden Following Debate, Calls Dementia Joe and Offers His Advice

Would it be shocking to learn that what Barack Obama claims publicly does not exactly match what he says behind closed doors?

The Washington Post reported Tuesday night that in contrast to Obama’s public declaration that Dementia Joe’s debate performance was “one bad night,” Obama is in fact deeply alarmed over the direction of the campaign.

Obama told allies that Biden’s debate performance had made the presidential election considerably more difficult to win, which was already challenging to begin with. The Post notes that these comments by Obama are much harsher than his public utterances.

The outlet also reported that Obama also called Biden following the debate. During the call, he expressed willingness to serve as a sounding board and private counselor to the White House occupant, offering his advice.

Sources would not give the Post details on how Obama addressed Biden’s debate performance and his path to “re-election.”

Team Biden gave a statement to the Post that brushed off the call from the 44th president as no big deal.

“President Biden is grateful for President Obama’s unwavering support since the very start of this campaign as both a powerful messenger to voters and a trusted adviser directly to the president,” said Lauren Hitt, a spokeswoman for the Biden campaign.

As the Gateway Pundit reported, Obama last week went on X to make his first public remarks about Biden’s debate performance.

“Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself,” Obama wrote.

“Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the American people straight — and someone who lies through his teeth for his own benefit. Last night didn’t change that, and it’s why so much is at stake in November,” he added.

Fox News notes Obama attended a fundraiser with Biden in LA that was hosted by liberal actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts. Notably, his wife Michelle refused to show up for the event.