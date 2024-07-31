ARBITRARY DETENTION: Human Right Activist Leader and Beauty Queen Detained with 53 Others During Peaceful Protest Against Human Rights Violations in Venezuela

by

This article originally appeared on GatewayHispanic.com and was republished with permission.

In an act of repression and human rights violation, Leydenth Casanova, director of Fundación Colibrí, along with 53 others, was arbitrarily detained while exercising their right to peaceful protest.

Dr. Casanova reported this on her WhatsApp status moments before her final detention.

Leydenth Casanova, a veterinarian and Venezuela’s representative in Miss Falls International, has been a prominent figure in social work in Venezuela. Through Fundación Colibrí, she has helped thousands obtain medicine in a country where even aspirin is hard to find due to the crisis.

Freddy Superlano, a leader of Voluntad Popular (the party that truly won the elections), has also been kidnapped. Amidst these unjust detentions, it is crucial to urgently call on the authorities for the immediate release of Leydenth Casanova and all those detained with her.

These actions not only represent a direct attack on the fundamental rights of citizens but also serve as intimidation to those who work tirelessly for the well-being of the Venezuelan people.

Since international organizations have not intervened despite the clear violation of Venezuelan citizens’ human rights, the least that can be demanded is respect for the right to peaceful protest and the guarantee of freedom for those fighting for a better nation.

This development comes after Maduro issued an arrest warrant for María Corina Machado and Edmundo González.

“Earlier today, I spoke with Maria and have since heard that Maduro put a warrant out for María Corina Machado and Edmundo González for standing for freedom. The United States must stand with the people of Venezuela as they courageously rally for freedom and democracy,” Rep. Scott wrote on X.

Sen. Marco Rubio wrote, “The Maduro narco-regime stole yet another election in Venezuela because of the weak & naive foreign policy of the Biden-Harris Administration.”

Photo of author
Gateway Hispanic
With a spirit of service and dedication, Gateway Hispanic offers original content in Spanish: news, videos, podcasts and analysis with weekly interviews from several writers and contributors throughout the Spanish-speaking world including associates from Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Spain, and the United States – and several more countries. Our mission is clear: to inform and empower Hispanics throughout the country and those who want to know the reality abroad, providing them with the accurate information and the necessary tools to make the best decisions for themselves and their families in an electoral year that is critical to the U.S. and the rest of the world.

You can email Gateway Hispanic here, and read more of Gateway Hispanic's articles here.

 