Anti-Israel Protesters Wave the Hamas Flag at Violent Washington DC Protests – Vandalize Statues with “Hamas is Coming” Graffiti

Thousands of Anti-Israel leftists protested in Washington DC on Wednesday, hoping to shut down the Israeli leader’s speech to Congress.

Things soon grew violent even before Netanyahu’s speech as agitators attacked police officers on their way to the US Capitol. Of course, these protesters will not be sent to jail or have their lives ruined by the Biden DOJ for their violent behavior. It’s only the conservatives who face the wrath of the regime.

#BREAKING: Police in riot gear are fighting with THOUSANDS of protestors that are approaching the U.S. Capitol pic.twitter.com/odygrbw7bC — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 24, 2024

The vioent leftists beat US Park Police Officers and tagged statues with “Hamas is Coming” graffiti.



As Cullen Linebarger reported the anti-Israel mob took down the US flags at Union Station and replaced them with Palestinian flags.

Then they torched the US flags.

And they carried the Hamas flag in our nation’s capital.

Hamas flag out near the Capitol this afternoon in DC pic.twitter.com/2tENNOpzPA — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) July 24, 2024

One protester was carrying the Hamas flag. They’re not just anti-Israel – They’re anti-Jew.

The Hamas flag in Washington DC.

The NEW Democrat Party–

When people show you who they are – believe them.