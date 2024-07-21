Another Poll Shows Donald Trump Beating Joe Biden in Virginia

A few weeks ago, a poll showed Donald Trump with a slight lead over Joe Biden in Virginia. Now another poll is showing the same thing. This is potentially huge news.

If Trump beats Biden in Virginia in November, it is over for Biden. A Republican has not carried Virginia in a presidential race since 2004.

A Trump win here would be indicative of a landslide election.

WRIC News reports:

New poll shows Trump leading Biden in Virginia, political analyst says Biden is in ‘deep trouble’ New polling shows former President Donald Trump is beating President Joe Biden in Virginia. The latest Emerson College poll, sponsored by WRIC’s parent company Nexstar, found that 45% of registered voters in Virginia are backing Trump, with Biden garnering 43% of the vote. “The real question is, is any of this getting to Biden? Do the people around him tell him?” said Larry Sabato, Director of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics. “He is in deep, deep, deep, trouble.” Sabato said the poll should serve as a warning sign to the Biden campaign. Biden beat Trump by ten points in Virginia on his way to winning the White House in 2020. “Biden is running 12 points below his showing in 2020,” Sabato said. “That’s terrible. I mean, it’s really awful. He is an incumbent president.”

Democrats are right to be worried about this.

VIRGINIA POLL with @thehill 2024 Presidential Election Trump 45%

Biden 43%

11% undecidedhttps://t.co/qjSm3Istcw pic.twitter.com/9xpTYIknBm — Emerson College Polling (@EmersonPolling) July 18, 2024

Real Clear Politics has even changed Virginia to red on their ‘No Toss Ups’ map. See below:

RCP has added Virginia to Trump’s column in its “no tossup” map. Ouch. pic.twitter.com/eV7ZeJ3nAb — John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) July 19, 2024

Virginia will be a state to watch on election night.