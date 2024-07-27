Another Kamala Harris Failure: After Three Years and Billions of Dollars, Rural High Speed Internet Plan Has Connected ZERO People

Border Czar Kamala Harris, who failed miserably protecting our borders, was tapped to lead another component of the Biden-Harris agenda, connecting rural Americans to high-speed internet.

The program was launched in 2021 at a cost of $42 billion to American taxpayers.

President Biden put VP Harris in charge of the effort, and after 985 days under her leadership, NOT ONE person has been connected, and zero Americans have benefitted from this boondoggle.

Brendan Carr, who serves as Commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission, shared the abject failure of the Biden-Harris plan, which broadband infrastructure builders have said is “wired to fail.”

NEW: Hundreds of broadband infrastructure builders are now sounding the alarm, writing that the $42 billion plan to expand Internet has been wired to fail. President Biden put VP Harris in charge of this effort back in 2021 and 9️⃣8️⃣2️⃣ days later not 1 person has been connected. https://t.co/LFmYg12ZmX pic.twitter.com/BNjLaNG8mr — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) July 24, 2024

Talk about the passage of time It has now been 9️⃣7️⃣7️⃣ days since the Biden-Harris Administration passed its $42 billion plan for expanding Internet 0️⃣ Americans have been connected 0️⃣ Shovels worth of dirt turned Is that “the passage of time” that VP Harris had in mind ? pic.twitter.com/iMRtHlyy8Q — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) July 19, 2024

There’s no better representation of the service (failures) of Bob Casey and Joe Biden than: 1⃣Spending $42B on broadband and high speed internet

2⃣ Passing it with woke DEI/climate regs to keep libs happy

3⃣Taking HUGE victory laps

4⃣ 3 years later finding out it never happened pic.twitter.com/8GMGQrUz8f — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 20, 2024

Thirty-two individuals representing telecom companies nationwide wrote to Gina Raimondo, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, to sound the alarm on why the Biden-Harris plan was destined to fail.

It is with both a sense of alarm and urgency that we write to alert you to the reality that growing numbers of the hundreds of local and regional rural broadband providers we represent are increasingly concerned about their ability to participate in the Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program, which your agency administers. Without significant and immediate changes of approach toward its implementation, we are concerned the program will fail to advance our collective goal of connectivity for all in America. We and our members sincerely want this program to work, but we believe that your agency’s administration of the low-cost service option requirement in particular risks putting the overall success of BEAD in jeopardy. We urge you to immediately take several specific remedial steps as outlined below to help ensure the program will be able to fulfill the critical connectivity needs of the millions it is meant to serve. While NTIA purports to give States the flexibility to choose a low-cost program that meets their particular needs, the reality is much different. According to NTIA’s own program guidance, it has “strongly encouraged” States to set a fixed rate of $30 per month for the low- cost service option.1 For a broad cross-section of America’s rural broadband providers, the $30 rate is completely unmoored from the economic realities of deploying and operating networks in the highest cost, hardest-to-reach areas that BEAD funding is precisely designed to reach.

Read the full letter below.