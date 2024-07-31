Another Deadly Failure of Border Czar Kamala Harris: Grandmother Killed in Carjacking by Illegal Alien in Northern Virginia

A 54-year-old grandmother was killed in a carjacking in Northern Virginia on Sunday by a a 21-year-old illegal alien ‘gotaway’ from El Salvador, according to reports.

Melody Waldecker, mother of four and grandmother to eight, is the latest American killed as a consequence of the open borders policies of Joe Biden and the failure of Border Czar Kamala Harris to stem the ‘root causes’ of mass illegal immigration the past three-and-a-half years of the Biden-Harris administration.

Press release by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office issued Tuesday:

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) has charged the suspect in a fatal carjacking that occurred on July 28, 2024, at approximately 11:39 a.m., in the 21000 block of Towncenter Plaza, Sterling. The victim, Melody Waldecker, 54, of Silver Spring, Maryland, was pronounced dead on the scene after being struck by her vehicle driven by the suspect. The suspect fled in the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident at 12:17 p.m. following an extensive search. Jose Aguilar-Martinez, 21, of no fixed address and most recently residing in Sterling, has been charged with carjacking, a felony, and is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond. Mr. Aguilar-Martinez was initially transported to a local hospital following his arrest after appearing to have an unrelated medical condition. He was evaluated and released yesterday for transport to the ADC. This is an active criminal investigation and additional charges against him are anticipated. The LCSO is grateful for the assistance of the Fairfax County Police Department and Virginia State Police, as well as citizens who provided helpful information on July 28.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin reported Aguilar-Martinez is a ‘gotaway’ illegal alien, “NEW: In statement to @FoxNews, ICE confirms that the suspect arrested for the fatal carjacking of a grandmother in Virginia on Sunday is an illegal alien from El Salvador who entered the U.S. as a “gotaway” at an unknown time & location. ICE has placed a detainer request on him with local authorities.”

The killing of Waldecker by an illegal alien comes as Harris for President issued the campaign’s first ad trying to portray Harris as tough on the border and accusing Trump of stopping her.

Video of the fleeing carjacker captured by a home security camera was posted by WUSA-TV reporter Matthew Torres:

Excerpt from WRC-TV report by Paul Wagner:

Deputies have named the man who they say stole a Maryland grandmother’s SUV outside a Northern Virginia shopping center on Sunday and then hit and killed her. Melody Waldecker, 54, had just walked into a 7-Eleven at the Town Center at Sterling shopping center when she noticed a man getting into her Kia Sorento and tried to stop him, her family members said. Jose Aguilar-Martinez, 21, took off in the Sorento and hit Waldecker with her own car, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s office said in a release Tuesday. Waldecker, a mother of four and grandmother to eight, died at the scene of the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

Waldecker’s death will resonate in the nation’s capital. The deadly carjacking took place in the D.C. suburb of Sterling, Virginia while Waldecker lived in the D.C. suburb of Silver Spring, Maryland.